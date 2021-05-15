Something is terribly wrong

Something is wrong here. Things don't change and are getting worse. Things don't change and are getting worse. There is radioactive water flowing out to sea, from Fukushima.

We are encircled by radionuclide water. I have to ask this question. In a capitalist society, an educated person may get a good job. Such a person may be able to eventually own a nice large house and, car. What good does that big house and car, do for you? The value, of your house, is skyrocketing, while you wallow in a chemical-radioactive, laden morass. It is, in that sparkling City . A city full of motor cars, burning tons of gasoline with enough radium and uranium in the gasoline in the exhaust gases to poison the city. It does not immediately, and many of the health costs are hidden and played down. It does reach critical levels, yet, you are too brainwashed to see it.

Enough radionuclide, with the other nuclear waste around you, to create a column of mutant, disabled people and, hundreds of new cases of cancer a year radioactive-pollutants, unburned hydrocarbons in everything, creating pyrophoric storms and, wildfires in, and around cities in murica, with the other radionuclides in the environment. That lovely suburban McMansion with 10 americium, loaded radioactive smoke detectors and three bathrooms. The country house, by the nuclear power plant. The houses on the west coast irradiated by Fukushima's continuing output San Onofre is leaking radioactive cesium 137 and, other hi-level radionuclide, into the sea, by San Diego and La Jolla. What good does that suburban house or downtown penthouse, by San Diego, do you, as you risk cancer and or, heart disease, from the pollution? You're breathing hot particles, radium and uranium from burning hydrocarbons, from millions of cars.

There is the depleted uranium and Fukushima, the other radioactive waste, the nuclear reactors, the plutonium, the nuclear him making. You are breathing the radioactive smoke from wildfires, burning, some on the periphery and adjacent to the city.

HOT particles, and drinking radioactive water from fracking, from nuclear medical waste, from nuclear reactors. Waste from closed nuclear reactors and nuclear processing facilities. Breathing hot particles, drinking uranium water, eating contaminated food. Some people in cities, breathing rad waste from land fills. click here What is that half-million-dollar house truly worth? What is life in merica truly worth? Depleted uranium in the air, from military bases, close to many American cities. It is what turned Fallujah, Iraq, into one of the worst birth-defects epicenters in the world . Nuclear waste in the city dump by St Louis is burning. 170 Million Households in U.S. Drink Radioactive Tap Water | EWG click here Uranium contaminated-drinking water in U.S. West .

What good does that nice house and car do for you? What good does that middle-class and above lifestyle do for you click here

There are Fukushima hot particles. There is massive car exhaust, with uranium and radium particles dispersed, into the air, at rush hour. What good is it to the kids, when there is nuclear waste everywhere? There is the threat of nuclear war. What good does that high paying middle-class job and education REALLY do for you? China criticizes Japan over Fukushima treated-water release click here

You should know that that nuclear plant next to you is ready to explode. What good does it do you to have that house, close to the reactor that is leaking like a sieve into the river and aquifer, and ocean? The plant is old, it is unregulated and ready to explode. Your house really isn't worth so much because of the burden from radioactive crap in the soil.

The radioactive and chemical pollutants, in the soil, the air and in the water, you are breathing it, drinking it, and eating it, everyday. They are dumping the Fukushima water from the ongoing fissioning, in Fukushima's blown reactors. millions upon millions of gallons. Most Americans had a substantial whiff of the hot particles, when the reactors blew. Conrad miller tu.be/c4tXo8CfGGo

The Chinese are scrutinizing and critisizing Japan over the Fukushima radioactive-water releases. There you are in the city and the radioactive smoke from the wildfires is blocking your sunlight. Uranium in the drinking water.

Americium in the landfills, from cheap smoke detectors across the usa. What a way to get rid of him level nuclear waste that's worse than plutonium bee die-off as progress marches on from nuclear click here American Honey Is Radioactive From Decades of Nuclear Bomb Testing click here

You find yourself living in a McMansion house . Ask yourself about the consequences of burning uranium and coal to heat that large house. You are behind the wheel of a large automobile burning gallons of hcs, with radium and uranium in it each year. Hcs extracted by fracking, your drinking water with uranium. What are the risks of resource exploitation for that big beautiful house and big beautiful car, that takes you to work every day in the urban logjams?

THE GREEN RUN tu.be/RKd9sS2IORM A graveyard of dead babies and dead mothers, from the green run in Walla Walla Washington. Hanford could blow up at anytime and, destroy Washington state like mayak, in russia. They want to put more nuclear reactors there. That is the billionaires and government. Their greed and depravity, knows no bounds. Think of what happened with the green run and Mayak. Hanford is poisoning the Columbia River, with a steady stream of radionuclide from Hhanford flowing into the Columbia River. It is a catastrophe in the making worse than Mayak.

The billionaires don't care they want more nuclear reactors, more nuclear space junk click here

Bill Gates owns part of this landfill click here

Elon Musk's nuclear rockets to Mars and space debris

