Bipartisan Panopticon part 2

Bipartisan Panopticon I hear yammering, by so-called, civil-libertarians, about precog crime programs under review, by biden. It is nothing new. The modern, nuclear-security, police-state, started with Oppenheimer after ww2. Think Japanese internment camps. It got worse in the fifties, when the USA nuked its own citizens. Now there are unauthorized drones, by nuke plants. nuclear reactors, that we do not need.. There is the threat of cyber-warfare. There is Julian Assange, threatened w life in prison. The over all scope, of the matter is top-down. It affects policing at community-levels. Just go to a state like New Mexico. You will see what I mean. Nixon honed it for years, with his war on drugs under repugs and centrists. You could see Microsoft, Ellison, Thiel, Google, The Pentagon, rubbing their hands together, at the prospect in the nineties of using AI, in policing. Its an ongoing project, that centrists and repukes love. We are already targeted and, have been for a while.. We have been since richard nixon with his enemies lists and racist drug, forever wars. The oligarchy, the military w the mic, and wall street , are like the three stooges. Con artists on a grand and, deadly scale. The gang that couldn't shoot straight, with deadly consequences. They continue to bumble along, with their puny panopticon of Artificial Intelligence-hot-crime-areas, in ghettos in cities. Areas far removed, from where the real societal destruction, is occuring. Their license plate readers, target the wrong people. The nsa inet tracking, sets us up, for real nuclear war and, nuclear catastrophe. The bumbling pronuclear criminal, BJ of the UK, used BREXIT as an excuse to increase the nuclear security totalitarian state, at all levels in Britain. More bombs, more nuke subs, more nuclear reactors, that have to be monitored. Scotland will rebel soon. The disheveled criminal, will topple itself, from it's nuclear stock market-insanities. That is what, Archnuclear militarist, befuddlefrik drump did. So stupid, he could not pull off the coup and con, that would have destroyed murica. The repuklikans are busy, thuroughly cancelling themselves,in the process