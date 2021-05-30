 
 
The awful American healthcare system.

Childhood disease and fever

sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/rheumatic-fever

Radionuclides and free radicals can dramatically impair and ravage the immune system.in vivo and in vitro with nanogram quantities.

I saw 3 kids die from a diphtheria outbreak on the Navajo reservation.

A girl in my class was in special ed from febrile seizure, after mumps' high fevers.. I had a friend from LA who had a similar dx. It was before your time but high fevers from any of those diseases, mumps, rubella, German measles, chicken pox, mumps could kill or be permanently disabling in the early sixties.

I know the bias is pronuclear or contradictory, fake, right-wing memes are used in the right-wing, corporate media, with no scrutiny, to lie about vaccines and health care in the USA. The politics against vaccines is recited in church..

I had two friends in Mexico who lost young adult children to covid. I have had 4 friends in the USA who have died from it. A kid in Colorado was so smart and had encephalopathy from mumps' hi fever which caused seizures and disabled him. It was because his parents refused to vaccinate him.

The covid deaths were climbing, till the medical establishment was able to convince people to take it seriously.

Valley fever will get worse until people begin to treat it seriously. Valley fever occurs in Arid read. It is a fungal, respiratory infection usually caused by immune dysfunction, and pollution.

Psychopathic commenters called for killing Dr fauci.

Radionuclide cancers, heart disease and disabilities are growing and nobody cares. They do not have a heart. Republicans, jumped the bandwagon where the wind blows. Clorox injections for covid. If you were exposed to uranium, cesium 137, iodine 129, plutonium, or americium you would have to have edta, or prussian blue, dpta, or penicillamine and or a combination for 6 months. First Iv then orally. If u use activated charcoal alone or phytoplankton exoskeletons alone, especially w acute radiation poisoning u will die. If you use chelators u will have some renal and liver toxicity .

Vaccines don't even compare in toxicity to radionuclides. u take in hundreds of times more radionuclides, heavymetals, and pesticides In a day than the amount of non toxic non genotoxic Mildy inflamming, proteins and nucleic acids you get from a Half ml vaccine.

170 million drink radioactive and uranium tapwater ewg.org

Which is it? Covid, cancer, heart disease, dementia, death or the proper tx?

Plutonium plant fires at Los Alamos, Hanford, Denver Hundreds of thousands of gallons of radioactive tritium, in water, flow from each Nuclear reactor each year into aquifers, rivers, the ocean. They wonder why wildlife bees, dogs, cats people the sea are dying Gammas, alpha, x-rays, cosmic rays, beta, go right after dna and chromosomes. They attack and destroy strands, linkages, chemical bonds, at the most basic level. Statistical lies cannot change that. They throw statistical lies me. They can't deny these basic mechanisms and truths. Ionizing radiation is the most mutagenic phenomenon known in terms of repetitive and malignant destruction, of cell nuclei dna breakage, chromosome damage and mutation . The basis for the most dna and chromosomes damage, in the world now is radionuclide exposure. Radionuclide pollution in cities accounts, for 100 cases of verifiable cancer per year in the cities from Radionuclide, from car exhaust and other source. The valley fever, is rampant in Arizona and California , from the effects of radioactive smoke on lungs and immune systems .

I am a 55 year old scientist. I am concerned about the state of the planet. No leadership

I hope this article is not censored. It is important.

Submitted on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 11:28:37 PM

