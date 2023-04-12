Some Republicans in Congress are pushing for a war with Mexico



Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) speaking about Mexican drug cartels

Is the US going to war with Mexico? According to Politico, some" US Republicans are increasingly warming to the idea of waging war against Mexico's powerful drug cartels" [1]

Republican Congressmen Dan Crenshaw (Rep. R-TX) and Mike Waltz (Rep. R-FL) have introduced a Bill for (AUMF), Authorization the Use of Military Force targeting the cartels that was "turning Mexico into a failed narco-state".

Crenshaw said, "The bill would put us at war with the cartels...we must start treating them as ISIS-because that is who they are".

Waltz put it this way, "It was time to go on offense...we need to start thinking about these groups are more like ISIS more than we do the mafia".

Last month Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) put forth a similar bill "calling for a task force dedicated to cartels and drug traffickers and naming nine organizations to be designated as terrorist".

Apparently "more than 70,000 Americans died in 2021 from overdoses of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids largely produced in Mexico, according to the DEA, Drug Enforcement Agency."

