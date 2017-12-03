Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Life Arts

Shadow Is No More

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ron Nilson       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 70396
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)


(Image by Ron Nilson)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

A shadow lashes temple bells to my arms,

laces ceremonial slippers on my feet

like a new-born corpse.

Amber light from a street lamp slides through

- Advertisement -

shuttered windows, circling like the

vapor trails of a dying sun

skimming along razor edges sharpened

- Advertisement -

against the whetstone of brain cells

14 billion years in the making.

Something shimmering hovers above,

a small seed gently carried within

its comforting heart.

Forms seen only in dim reflections transform

- Advertisement -

to reveal the longed-for home where

all endings begin again.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Retired, reformed capitalist, recovering consumer, quasi-luddite, artist, self-published poet, spiritual growth activist, animal rights advocate and Reiki master - originally from New Jersey, now living near the great urban experiment called (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Great American Money Myth

Long as You Buy, Big Food Doesn't Care If You Live or Die

The Alarm From Easter Island

Heart Chakra Mandala

Throat Chakra Mandala

The Religious Right? Wrong!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 