A stylized mandala design, representing the throat chakra. This is the fifth chakra, and it is symbolized by the color blue. Located in the neck, it is related to the acceptance of one's originality, the expression of one's authentic voice, and the ability to speak one's truth. Besides the mandala's basic meditative benefit, they have also been infused with Reiki healing energy.

In English, chakra means "wheel". The seven chakras in the body are distinct energy centers that run from the bottom of the spine to the top of the head. They regulate bodily systems, influencing everything from emotional processing to resistance to disease.

Chakra-meditation techniques focus on opening the chakras and keeping them in alignment. If they become restricted or blocked, physical, emotional and spiritual health can be negatively affected.



Throat Chakra Mandala

(Image by Ron Nilson) Permission Details DMCA

