One in a series of stylized mandala designs representing the 7 chakras. The Third Eye Chakra is the sixth chakra, symbolized by the color purple. Located at the brow, above the base of the nose, it is related to intuitive knowing and facilitates clear thought in spiritual contemplation and self reflection.

The Third Eye Chakra mandala may be used in meditation by focusing on the capacity for divine knowing. Since it has been infused with Reiki, universal spiritual energy can be drawn from the symbol during meditation - if the intention is set to do so. Affirmations can also be used, such as - I am wise, intuitive and connected with my inner guide.



Third Eye Chakra Mandala

(Image by Ron Nilson) Permission Details DMCA

