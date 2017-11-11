- Advertisement -

One in a series of stylized mandala designs representing the 7 chakras. The heart chakra is the fourth chakra, and is symbolized by a lotus with 12 petals and the color green. This chakra is located in the center of the chest at the level of the heart. It is the center of love, warmth, caring and compassion for self and others.

The heart chakra mandala may be used in meditation by intending to radiate unconditional love and compassion for self and others. Since it has been infused with Reiki, universal spiritual energy can be drawn from the symbol during meditation - if the intention is set to do so. Affirmations can also be used, such as - I am loving and compassionate toward myself and others.



Heart Chakra Mandala

(Image by Ron Nilson) Permission Details DMCA



