Sexual Abuse Most Evident In Institutions

Recent reporting indicates 80% of the victims of child abuse by Catholic Church clerics were boys. The church hierarchy does not speak to this until after it is generally known--often decades of horrific, hidden abuse of boys still in play around the world. The psychology, the desire to do harm to children persists within the protective(?) and promotive environment of the church.

We have all observed that this level of abuse of children and youth seems not possible unless hidden within, protected and tacitly approved by an institution with power and standing. This last is the pattern connecting examples of these kinds of abuse that are life-diminishing and altering of those we have a moral responsibility to protect and spiritually nurture.

Other institutions exemplifying the pattern associated with power and standing are university athletic programs. More than one in four student athletes reported being sexually assaulted by some one in power on campus. Of course this percentage represents only those who came forward. The full extent of this abuse is not known. The universities apologize after the accused have died and then there is the next year and the next. The Boy Scouts also deserve being called out for their decades of sexual abuse of boys.

The Olympics are an institution that fits the pattern as well. And again we learn of vulnerable young female Olympic aspirants being abused in the hundreds. How could this have happened? The Olympic Committee is, in my opinion, possessed of guilt consistent with commission.

One more institution fostering, in its way, more abuse of youths is the FBI whose agents were so indifferent to the cries for help by these girls in the Olympics it resulted in the promotion and cover-up of criminality, they, the FBI agents, were hired to investigate and prevent. Their behavior enhanced rather than reduced the effects of the crimes.

And so it goes... The plight of the gymnasts was passed on to the institution we know as congress which passed it on to, I think, to the institution that is the Office of the Attorney General who will look into the behavior of the FBI or not--and so it goes...

I have written elsewhere that the reality bubble we are born into and live and die within is a fabrication created by those who control us. The political system exists to promote and maintain the status quo of the few having power over the rest of us. Coincidental with this is the very real truth that there are many, many millions of us who express decency in our lives and also outward into our communities. If this positive manifestation is left unchecked it would destroy the status quo represented by the empowerment of the few over the many. And this is the point of, the reason for, institutionalized child abuse.

These damaged souls struggle with their pain as they move into our communities and this is akin to the poisoning of the community well. Dealing with this in society meaningfully robs us of the full measure of joy and hope we all deserve. Again, this is purposeful and intended. If you try, if you are willing you can see what I have written as our greater truth. Knowing the truth does not bring change immediately but is a necessary beginning--we so need a new beginning, please help....

Don Scotten

