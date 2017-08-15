- Advertisement -

Heather Heyer's mother and father apparently lived fairly quiet lives until their daughter was killed in Charlottesville, upon which they were thrust into the limelight, interviewed only hours after they lost her. They each look like someone you might stand behind in the grocery store and never really notice, but don't let that fool you. These people are giants of the soul.

Their extraordinary grace and stunning compassion, even toward the angry man who killed their daughter, is a beacon of light, showing us the very best of humanity amidst unspeakable tragedy. Americans haven't had much opportunity lately to observe human beings acting as if they were made in the image of the divine, as the Bible indicates. We can all benefit by taking a lesson from these two teachers.

Heather's father says he forgives the man who killed his daughter. "She had more courage than I had."

RT @yashar: WATCH: Heather Heyer's father says he forgives the man who killed his daughter. "She had more courage than I had." https://t.coâ¦ at https://t.co — kt (@katiembecker) August 15, 2017

Heather's mother said: "I believe that he thought hate was going to be the answer and that hate is going to fix things," Bro said. "But he was wrong, and he will someday come to see that, I hope, and I'm sorry for the pain he will go through when he sees that. I'm sorry for the pain he's putting his mother through right now...(directing comments toward the driver) There are real consequences to what you did, and I'm sorry you chose to do that. You have ruined your life. You've disturbed mine. You took my child from me, and I'm going to be the voice she can no longer be."

Mother Of Woman Killed At Charlottesville Rally Talks About Her 'Passion for Justice' | NBC News Heather Heyer was killed at the Charlottesville, Virginia rally. One day after her death, her mother, Susan Bro, is speaking out about her daughter's passion

The inspiration provided by Heather and her parents in these troubled times is inestimable to the American people. I hope everyone pays attention.