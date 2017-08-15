Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments, In Series: Charlottesville Terror Attack
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Messages of Forgiveness from Heather Heyer's Parents

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/15/17

Become a Fan
  (81 fans)
- Advertisement -

Heather Heyer's mother and father apparently lived fairly quiet lives until their daughter was killed in Charlottesville, upon which they were thrust into the limelight, interviewed only hours after they lost her. They each look like someone you might stand behind in the grocery store and never really notice, but don't let that fool you. These people are giants of the soul.

Their extraordinary grace and stunning compassion, even toward the angry man who killed their daughter, is a beacon of light, showing us the very best of humanity amidst unspeakable tragedy. Americans haven't had much opportunity lately to observe human beings acting as if they were made in the image of the divine, as the Bible indicates. We can all benefit by taking a lesson from these two teachers.

- Advertisement -

Heather's father says he forgives the man who killed his daughter. "She had more courage than I had."

Heather's mother said: "I believe that he thought hate was going to be the answer and that hate is going to fix things," Bro said. "But he was wrong, and he will someday come to see that, I hope, and I'm sorry for the pain he will go through when he sees that. I'm sorry for the pain he's putting his mother through right now...(directing comments toward the driver) There are real consequences to what you did, and I'm sorry you chose to do that. You have ruined your life. You've disturbed mine. You took my child from me, and I'm going to be the voice she can no longer be."

- Advertisement -


Mother Of Woman Killed At Charlottesville Rally Talks About Her 'Passion for Justice' | NBC News Heather Heyer was killed at the Charlottesville, Virginia rally. One day after her death, her mother, Susan Bro, is speaking out about her daughter's passion
(Image by YouTube, Channel: NBC News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The inspiration provided by Heather and her parents in these troubled times is inestimable to the American people. I hope everyone pays attention.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.merylannbutler.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
Series: "Charlottesville Terror Attack"

Charlottesville Terror Attack Martyr: Heather Heyer (Article) (# of views) 08/13/2017
Making America Hate Again: Terror and Death in Charlottesville (Article) (# of views) 08/13/2017
View All 14 Articles in "Charlottesville Terror Attack"
Total Views for the Series: 7580   

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 