OpEdNews Op Eds

Putin/Trump: A Tale of Two New Year Addresses

By Finian Cunningham

January 8, 2019

From Strategic Culture

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an intelligent, heartfelt and generous address to all Russians for the New Year. His words contained wisdom and original inspiration, spoken eloquently and at length, seemingly without cue cards.

By contrast, US President Donald Trump gave a churlish, selfish and shallow greeting to "some" of his citizens, a partisan address that was replete with divisiveness, militaristic jingoism and a few token words of cheer thrown in.

The two contrasting styles, and substance, say everything about the two political cultures. Russia's is mature and intelligent. America's, especially under Trump, has become openly self-centered, superficial and aggressive.

For starters, Putin gave a nationwide televised address in which he spoke from the Kremlin fluently for nearly four minutes without a single word misplaced. He was speaking from outdoors as could be seen from his exhaled breath touching the frigid air.

For his part, Trump didn't actually give a nationwide New Year speech. The nearest thing was a 20-second soundbite from the White House lawn in which he wished everyone to have a "good party" while, in self-pitying tone, he added that he would be working in the Oval Office.

Later, the US president gave a phone-in interview to his favorite TV channel, Fox News, whose anchorman was reporting from reveling in New York City's Times Square. The interview lasted for nearly nine minutes.

So, we may deduce that for all those American citizens who don't tune into Fox, they didn't receive a New Year greeting from their president. Not a propitious beginning for the year ahead.

Then there were the issues of style, substance and tone. Putin spoke from the heart beginning with his inclusive opening, "Dear Russians, dear friends."

His speech was personal, endearing and compassionate. "Full of hope we eagerly await the New Year," he said with sincerity and dignity. "As long as our families are gathered together our hearts are warm." He appealed for "helping those in need or whom we have hurt, because no man is an island. Compassion generates kindness and brings the joy of companionship."

There was no harping by the Russian president on "achievements" or egotistical grandstanding. Putin urged the nation to be unified and strong. It was forward-looking and optimistic, wishing everyone to pursue their dreams and, on a practical note, calling for political and economic endeavor to improve quality of life for all Russians.

Cynics may say Putin was painting a rosy picture with mawkish rhetoric. But surely a leader is one who strives to uplift people and to give unity of purpose. Listening to his words, there can be little doubt that the Russian leader is committed to delivering in practical terms on making life better for Russians.

Over to Trump, the style and tone could not have been more different or jarring. When he was asked by the Fox News anchor what he was doing for New Year's Eve, Trump immediately plunged into his bottomless ego. "Well, I am sitting at the White House talking to you..." as if seeking praise for appearing to be a selfless, dedicated commander-in-chief.

For the next nine minutes Trump went on a rambling rant, barely able to complete his sentences. His top priorities included building the wall on the Mexican border, about the need for security against immigrants, and he just couldn't resist making jabs at Democrats and others who disagree with his politics.

Trump bragged about supposed achievements, saying that he had achieved more than any other president. He crowed about supposed economic success under his administration, and seriously he claimed that he was bringing US troops home from Syria (illegally present in that country) because he had "eradicated ISIS."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Author and journalist. Finian Cunningham has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. He is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
