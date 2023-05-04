 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts   

Power in a Unified Universe (Transforming Paradigms - The Recovery of Humanity) Summary Part 13 - 2/3

By       (Page 1 of 11 pages)   1 comment
Message Blair Gelbond

The Artist [Maurits Cornelelius Escher] working at his Atelier
The Artist [Maurits Cornelelius Escher] working at his Atelier
(Image by pedrosimoes7)   Details   DMCA

Crosby, Stills & Nash perform "Wooden Ships" at the 1997 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
youtube.com/watch?v=LIA0sVJoYiA

Steve Winwood - Higher Love (Official Music Video)
youtube.com/watch?v=k9olaIio3l8

Steve Winwood Carlos Santana - Why Can't We Live Together.avi youtube.com/watch?v=H34BgCdH7aY

The ancient Chinese sage Lao Tzu states in the Tao Te Ching:
"He who knows, does not speak. He who speaks, does not know."

This statement alone should tell you that while I may be on the lengthy path of becoming compassion and wisdom - understanding and love - I am by no means residing at the end of this path.

The previous piece in this series, "Transcending Paradigms", dealt with the internal work that is both necessary and possible in order to release us from the trance of domination comprising the "Gordian knot" in which our world is tied.

This third and final summary section briefly reviews a few external factors, which are key to freeing ourselves from our current quicksand-like predicament: the insights from cutting-edge physics, and a fresh understanding re- problem formation and solution - per say.

Breaking Free of Our Paradigm Trance:

1) Science to the Rescue

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Blair Gelbond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Enzo and our Planetary Marathon

Transcending Paradigms Pt. 10: Primitive Humans > The Trauma of Modern Society > Global Citizens

The Progress of the Soul

Self-Actualization for the Benefit of the World

Evolutionary Intelligence - A Planetary Rite of Passage

Loving Awareness

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 12 fans, 99 articles, 1 quicklinks, 5520 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"Responding to a radical crisis that threatens our very survival - this is humanity's challenge now. The dysfunction of the egoic human mind...is for the first time threatening the survival of the planet...

"A significant portion of the earth's population will soon recognize, if they haven't already done so, that humanity is now faced with a stark choice: Evolve or die."

Eckhart Tolle

Submitted on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:01:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend