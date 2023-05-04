Power in a Unified Universe (Transforming Paradigms - The Recovery of Humanity) Summary Part 13 - 2/3



The Artist [Maurits Cornelelius Escher] working at his Atelier

Crosby, Stills & Nash perform "Wooden Ships" at the 1997 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The ancient Chinese sage Lao Tzu states in the Tao Te Ching:

"He who knows, does not speak. He who speaks, does not know."

This statement alone should tell you that while I may be on the lengthy path of becoming compassion and wisdom - understanding and love - I am by no means residing at the end of this path.

The previous piece in this series, "Transcending Paradigms", dealt with the internal work that is both necessary and possible in order to release us from the trance of domination comprising the "Gordian knot" in which our world is tied.

This third and final summary section briefly reviews a few external factors, which are key to freeing ourselves from our current quicksand-like predicament: the insights from cutting-edge physics, and a fresh understanding re- problem formation and solution - per say.

Breaking Free of Our Paradigm Trance:

1) Science to the Rescue

