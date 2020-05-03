Pompeo gets caught lying about origins of COVID-19



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went on This Week and lied to Martha Raddatz about whether COVID-19 was man-made or not. When caught he punted.

"Do you believe it was man-made or genetically modified," Martha Raddatz asked.

"The best experts so far seem to think it was man-made," Pompeo replied. I've no reason to disbelieve that at this point."

That was a lie. The best experts do not believe the virus was man-made. And Raddatz confronted him on that.

"Your office of the DNI says the consensus, the scientific consensus," Raddarz pushed back. "Was not man-made or genetically modified."

Watch the bait and switch tactic Pompeo then used with a straigt face.

"That's right," Pompeo replied. "I agree with that. Yeah, I've seen their analysis. I've seen the summary that you saw that was released publicly. I have no reason to doubt that that is accurate."

"Okay, so just to be clear," Raddatz interjected. "You do not think it was man-made or genetically modified."

Notice he makes sure never to say what he believes or what he wants out there. He want the whole thing to remain nebulous.

"I've seen what the Intelligence Committee has said," Pompeo said. "I have no reason to believe that they've got it wrong."

