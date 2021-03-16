They're all corrupt!
('cept for you and me.)
They're all corrupt!
Put 'em in jail,
Throw away the key!
They're just so, damn corrupt
I can hardly breathe!
Don't ask how I know,
I just know!
It's plain for all to see.
The proof's in the pudding,
In the jello,
In the pineapple cheese!
There, I said it!
The truth is out.
So ne'er shall we be free,
Till Freedom's bell sings,
"They're all corrupt!"
Every (other) living being!
%22Blasts%22 from The Ram%27s Horn %281902%29 %2814598007498%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Internet Archive Book Images) Details Source DMCA