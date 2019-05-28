Hypocrisy towards Iran over International Treaties and Agreements

- Advertisement -

Western countries and Russia, and to a lesser degree China, have taken advantage of weaker countries and abused their power because they have nuclear bombs. Western countries and Russia have walked away from international agreements or simply ignored them.

Iran has signed many treaties and acted in good faith some of which were before the revolution. Many Iranians opposed the Shah's policy of giving away Bahrain, as they knew the British government should not be trusted in signing treaties. In a treaty in Bahrain's case, Britain agreed to leave the region in 1971, however, their warships returned in 1976 and have remained in the Persian Gulf since then.

Similar to Japan and Germany, Iran has no plan(s) to build an atomic bomb. It is interesting how and when the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) was created in Geneva, Switzerland in the 1965-1968 time frame. Iran joined the NPT in 1968. This treaty has discriminated against Iran without Iran violating its obligations. Iran should have the same rights as other member countries to do whatever it wants in the field of nuclear technology. Iran has the knowledge but has not built the bomb because it felt it did not need it.

- Advertisement -

Among many countries, it is argued that the NPT and the IAEA were created by Western countries and Russia to control weaker countries, because stronger countries, especially those that have atomic bombs, do not obey many agreements. For example, in 1995 the agreement of the non-nuclear-weapon NPT countries stated a Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) should be implemented, which to date it has not been implemented.

The NPT requires other member countries to provide its members with whatever they need, be it technology, materials or equipment. However, it has discriminated against Iran under the pretext that Iran may build a bomb. NPT has lost credibility because of its bias towards Iran. Therefore, Iran should leave this organization. Because it has not benefited from it. Moreover, Iran should leave IAEA for the same reason that it has discriminated against Iran and placed watchdogs in its civilian nuclear sites, more than any country without offering any benefits to Iran.

Western countries, Russia, and China must know that if they continue to take advantage of Iran by imposing illegal sanctions and cornering Iran to sell its natural resources e.g., oil and gas under market prices, then their actions would force Iran towards producing nuclear weapon(s) similar to North Korea.

- Advertisement -

Iran has not attacked any country in the past 200 years, but it has been attacked many times openly and clandestinely. Iran is surrounded by countries that have nuclear bombs such as Pakistan, India, and Russia. Russia, France, Germany, and other countries have taken advantage of Iran and benefited financially by selling arms to Saddam Hussein before and during 1980-1988, when Iraq attacked Iran. Iran should have the right to defend its people.

Iran's investments in French, German, and American companies have been confiscated, especially after its revolution. In some cases, a company has been bankrupted such as Pan Am when Iran had over 40% shares of this company in the stock market. A German pharmaceutical company has ignored Iran's 10% ownership of it.

Nuclear arm countries have made false allegations based on faulty reports, similar to Iraq having Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) in 2003 by President Bush, Jr.. Western countries have taken artifacts from West Asian countries such as Iran and Iraq and are displaying them in their museums. These items must be returned to their countries of origin. In October 2018, in interviewing seven British historians in the City of Bristol, they all mentioned that the majority of the content of British museums either have been taken by force or stolen.

Given all illegal sanctions against it, Iran has not made the decision to make atomic weapon yet despite having advanced nuclear technology.

Western countries have made billions of dollars by selling arms to Arab countries of the Persian Gulf region, many of which their citizens cannot operate. These sales have brought nothing but misery for the region.

By arming criminal Saddam Hussein, the entire world supported Iraq when it was given a green light to attack Iran. Western countries provided arms, poison gas, and Arab countries gave financial support. When two of Kuwait's parliamentary members were interviewed in 2003, they mentioned that they were afraid of Saddam Hussein. However, criminal Saddam Hussein was let to believe that if he attacked Kuwait (April Glaspie report), it will be an internal matter. Saddam attacked Kuwait and Iraq ended up compensating Kuwait for the damages done to it. However, no country has paid any damage(s) to Iran. Many Iranians are suffering from chemical and poison gas that were sold to Iraq by Western companies against Geneva Convention.

- Advertisement -

Iran has housed several million refugees because of Russia and Western countries aggression. Iran should open its borders and let the countries that caused destructions in West Asia deal with millions of refugees. Iran has received very little or no financial aid for supporting the needs of millions of refugees who escaped to Iran and still remain in Iran. At least one million of these refugees should be escorted to Europe demanding justice for dislocating and dropping bombs, such as illegal white phosphors on them.

Who has given the right to Western countries and Russia to drop bombs on people, many of whom have been elderly and children? Many people have suffered and will suffer similar to Agent Orange, which the people in Vietnam are suffering from after almost fifty years. There have been many failed operations in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, and one of the longest wars in history, namely Afghanistan. There are people who believe the lies and false flag operations that Western countries and Russia have used to get their people's support.

Iranian people do not wish to enter into any conflict. However, they are upset that Western countries, Russia, and China do not honor their parts of the agreements or simply ignore them.