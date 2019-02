- Advertisement - Your voice is rustling leaves now

the marble angel praying over you

has cold hands

that give no recompense



So many stones

spread among the trees

like buttons on some vast

computer keyboard



If only I knew the password

could press some magic key

restore what's been deleted

could bring you back to me

