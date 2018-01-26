Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Palestinian Kids Shot, Abused, Imprisoned by Israeli Soldiers: How to Help

Ahed Tamimi
(Image by Aavez)   Permission   Details   DMCA
When Israeli soldiers shot 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi's cousin in the face, shattering his skull, Ahed slapped one of the soldiers.

So they stormed into her house in the middle of the night and took her to a military prison, where she is being abused and traumatized.

When her father saw her in court he said she was "pale and shivering, shackled and clearly in pain." Bail was refused.

There is no fair trial for Palestinian children tried in Israeli military court. Conviction rate of these children is 99%.

Ahed's father is asking for international help through Avaaz, an international organization which The Guardian called, "the globe's largest and most powerful online activist network." He is asking for signatures on this letter:

"We demand the release of Ahed and all Palestinian children wrongly held in military prisons.

The international community must put an end to the detention and ill-treatment of children in these prisons. Enough is enough.

To Ahed and all the children in Israeli military jails: We stand by your side, and are holding you in our hearts. We will not give up until you are free. You are not alone. "

Here is Ahed's father's plea to the international community:

Dear friends,

Days ago soldiers stormed my house in the dead of night and dragged my 16-year-old daughter to prison. Now my little girl is in a cold cell.

My name is Basim Tamimi. I have dedicated my life to civil resistance. That's why the army is holding my baby -- they want to crush our spirit. But I have been a member of Avaaz for eight years -- I have seen the power of this community if we all stand together against injustice.

My little girl's case goes to court on 31 January -- but Israel's military courts convict 99% of Palestinians, even if they are kids. Please join my urgent call -- we'll deliver it directly to global leaders.

When I saw her in court she was pale and shivering shackled and clearly in pain. I wanted to cry but I couldn't. I have to stay strong so she stays strong.

Then the judge refused bail, and now my child could spend months or years behind bars before even getting a fair trial. There is no reason for her to be held like this! They took her away for slapping a heavily armed officer after his soldiers shot her little cousin in the face, shattering his skull. But instead of focusing on the shooting of a minor they are focused on my girl and are now charging her with 12 crimes.

