Democracy NOW Interviews Ahed Tamimi: Video

Seventeen-year-old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi has been freed from Israeli prison after eight months behind bars. Known to some as the Rosa Parks of Palestine, Tamimi became a hero to Palestinians and people around the world last year after a viral video showed her slapping a heavily armed Israeli soldier near her family's home in the occupied West Bank.

The incident came just after Tamimi learned her cousin had been gravely wounded by an Israeli soldier who shot him in the head using a rubber-coated steel bullet. Video of Tamimi confronting the soldier went viral, elevating her into a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

Ahed was soon arrested in the middle of the night and charged with assault in an Israeli military court. She was sentenced to eight months in an Israeli prison and celebrated her 17th birthday behind bars.

- Advertisement -

Her mother was also arrested and charged for incitement, in part for streaming video online showing the interaction between Tamimi and the Israeli soldier.

Tamimi and her mother, Nariman, were released in late July.

We speak with Ahed Tamimi from her home in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh.

- Advertisement -

Democracy Now! is an independent global news hour that airs weekdays on nearly 1,400 TV and radio stations Monday through Friday.

Watch our livestream 8-9AM ET: https://democracynow.org Please consider supporting independent media by making a donation to Democracy Now! today: https://democracynow.org/donate





FOLLOW DEMOCRACY NOW! ONLINE:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/democracynow

Twitter: https://twitter.com/democracynow

- Advertisement -

YouTube: http://youtube.com/democracynow

SoundCloud: http://soundcloud.com/democracynow

Daily Email: https://democracynow.org/subscribe

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+DemocracyNow

Instagram: http://instagram.com/democracynow

Tumblr: http://democracynow.tumblr.com

Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/democracynow