

Cop roughs up and arrests nurse for not obeying his illegal order to draw blood from unconscious man Salt Lake City police detective Jeff Payne didn't have a warrant to draw blood from an injured patient at the University of Utah Hospital's burn unit. He

"A nurse says she was assaulted and illegally arrested by a Salt Lake City police detective for following a hospital policy that does not allow blood draws from unconscious patients" according to the Salt Lake Tribune. When police requested a blood draw from an unconscious patient, Nurse Alex Wubbels referred to the University Hospital rules, which she states that the police department previously agreed to. The rules state that blood cannot be taken unless the patient consents, is under arrest, or unless there is a warrant allowing the draw. She notes that the patient is unconscious, and therefore cannot consent, and she notes that the patient is not under arrest, and that there is also no warrant. Detective Payne agrees that none of those rules have been met, but tries to bully her into drawing blood anyway. When she states that she is just following the rules and trying to do her job, he forcibly arrests her as she is screaming that he is hurting her and begs for someone to help her. Hospital security were present and did nothing to intervene.

Payne remains on duty with the Police Department, although he was removed from the blood-draw program.

