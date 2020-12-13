Naomi Klein: Gatekeeper Extraordinaire

But once she gets near taboo topics, Naomi goes batshit mainstream. Unlike alt "researchers" (her raised-eyebrow quotes), these subjects are "inchoate" for her because, like NIST who doesn't know there were explosives on 9/11, she hasn't gone looking. She even admits, "I've been doing my best to ignore it ["conspiracies"] for months."

Rather than go off-reservation and investigate for herself, like a typical conspiracy denier, everything under the hood is automatically deemed "off-the-wall." Alison McDowall will surely skewer Klein again as seen during this prickly exchange they had about The Great Reset. (See video at 13:25 to 17:00)

Klein's most damning accusation is her reference to "truly dangerous anti-vaccination fantasies and outright coronavirus denialism." Is Klein really this naive about the objectives and tactics of the Medical Industrial Complex?

Her anti-vaxx slur is a defamation against vaccine-activists, most of whom actually advocate for safe and effective vaccines the existence of which, however, are questionable. Vaccine manufacturers have no incentive to make a safe product because they were granted legal immunity in 1986 by Congress.

Proof there exists a serious safety deficit in vaccines is the current running tab of $4.2 billion awarded to victims and their families in "Vaccine Court" from vaccine deaths and injuries.

Klein's political bifurcation of conspiracy theories telegraphs an utter misreading of allies and issues: