Naomi Klein: Gatekeeper Extraordinaire

And now she puts forth "Conspiracy Smoothie," declaring the multitudinous "conspiracies" out there are just one big bizarro mashup, an "inchoate meta-scream." The word "smoothie" defeats her purpose, though, because smoothies are healthy, yet she wants to brand alternative thinkers as sinister and unhealthy. Ha! This feckless meme won't catch on with anybody.
To her credit, Klein offers a very good history and analysis of The Great Reset, as long as she stays within the precincts of critiquing Empire, such as:
But once she gets near taboo topics, Naomi goes batshit mainstream. Unlike alt "researchers" (her raised-eyebrow quotes), these subjects are "inchoate" for her because, like NIST who doesn't know there were explosives on 9/11, she hasn't gone looking. She even admits,
Rather than go off-reservation and investigate for herself, like a typical conspiracy denier, everything under the hood is automatically deemed "off-the-wall." Alison McDowall will surely skewer Klein again as seen during this prickly exchange they had about The Great Reset. (See video at 13:25 to 17:00)
Klein's most damning accusation is her reference to "truly dangerous anti-vaccination fantasies and outright coronavirus denialism." Is Klein really this naive about the objectives and tactics of the Medical Industrial Complex?
Her anti-vaxx slur is a defamation against vaccine-activists, most of whom actually advocate for safe and effective vaccines the existence of which, however, are questionable. Vaccine manufacturers have no incentive to make a safe product because they were granted legal immunity in 1986 by Congress.
Proof there exists a serious safety deficit in vaccines is the current running tab of $4.2 billion awarded to victims and their families in "Vaccine Court" from vaccine deaths and injuries.
Klein's political bifurcation of conspiracy theories telegraphs an utter misreading of allies and issues:
After channeling Cass Sunstein in the above paragraph, she asks readers if they are confused. No, Naomi, you are the one who is confused. You are the one who cannot recognize that most of these issues are not only scientifically legitimate, but many are important to and shared by global activists and professionals across the political spectrum. You are the one who is out of touch for not recognizing how and why these issues unite many diverse communities. Unlike the binary tribalism you attribute to the above players, their unity is transpartisan.
