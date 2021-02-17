 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/17/21

US Election 2020: From Conspiracy Theory to Conspiracy Fact

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment

Old Time Magazines
Old Time Magazines
(Image by Dapheulia)   Details   DMCA

By Andrew Korybko

Time magazine admitted in a report last week that a self-described "conspiracy" run by a "well-connected cabal of powerful people" "got states to change voting systems and laws" and "successfully pressured social media companies" among other achievements aimed at "democratically" toppling Trump, the revelation of which represents an attempt by the Democrats to flex their newfound post-election narrative power over their opponents as well as possibly provoke the most unstable at-risk ones among them to overreact in a violent way that could then be exploited for justifying the next phase of their "conspiracy". THE CAT'S OUT OF THE BAG

The Democrats and their supporters previously defamed everyone speculating about secretly concerted efforts against former President Trump in the run-up to and after last year's elections as "conspiracy theorists", and such individuals even risked being de-platformed from social media for exercising their constitutionally enshrined freedom of speech depending on how they articulated their personal views in this respect.

They were told that publicly expressing such an interpretation of events is equivalent to spreading "disinformation" and attempting to "delegitimize" the "democratic" outcome of the US' electoral process. That makes it all the more surprising then that Time magazine admitted in a report last week that a self-described "conspiracy" run by a "well-connected cabal of powerful people" "got states to change voting systems and laws" and "successfully pressured social media companies" among other achievements aimed at "democratically" toppling Trump.

In other words, "conspiracy theory" became "conspiracy fact".

POLITICALLY INCONVENIENT QUESTIONS

This naturally begs the question of why that pro-Democrat media outlet would so proudly brag about "The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election", as its piece is titled. Time can't be "discredited" by the Democrats otherwise they'd inflict the same such damage against the dozens of individuals named in their report who voluntarily cooperated with journalist Molly Ball in order to show, as one of them phrased it, that "the system didn't work magically" and that "democracy isn't self-executing".

Whether they intended to or not, they confirmed this hitherto so-called "conspiracy theory" as a "conspiracy fact", thereby vindicating every Trump supporter who earlier expressed such sentiments. Not only that, but they also tacitly acknowledged that those who were deplatformed were victims of the same self-described "conspiracy" run by a "well-connected cabal of powerful people". It's seemingly inexplicable why they'd do this, but deeply reflecting on the deliberate decision to reveal all of this provides some plausible explanations.

THE DEMOCRATS' POST-ELECTION NARRATIVE POWER FLEX

The first is that, since "Every Democrat Is A Wannabe Dictator", the party wanted to flex its newfound post-election narrative power to humiliate its opponents.

The message being sent is simple enough, and it's that they're able to not only get away with literal "conspiracies" such as this one, but are powerful enough to weaponize the institutions under their control (Big Tech, government, mass media, etc.) in order to politically suppress those who dare to call them out on it.

As predicted in the author's analysis late last year about how "Biden's America Would Be A Dystopian Hellhole", the Democrats want to rapidly impose a de facto one-party dictatorship onto the rest of the country in collaboration with their "Republican In Name Only" (RINO) allies.

They're drunk enough on power after having successfully pulled off what RT's Nebojsa Malic rightly described as a Color Revolution and thus winning what the author of the present piece earlier called the Hybrid War of Terror on America that they're excited to move full speed ahead towards this goal without any hesitation.

MAXIMUM DEMORALIZATION MOTIVES

The Trump-inspired "Make America Great Again" movement is mired in a political war with the RINOs while simultaneously struggling to purge itself of subversive QAnon elements. This makes it weaker than it ever was at any moment since its inception and thus unable to adequately organize any meaningful political resistance to this scheme.

There's never been a better moment for the Democrats to strike in dealing what they hope will be the death blow to their most important opponents' morale, especially since their revelation was disclosed at the time that swamp-captured Trump decided to ally with the GOP Establishment in the likely misplaced hope that the party can regain control of Congress during the 2022 midterm elections.

The intense frustration that some of the Democrats' opponents might understandably feel about all of these overwhelming developments happening at once might even incite some of the most unstable and at-risk ones such as the QAnon cultists to overreact in a violent way that could then be exploited for justifying the next phase of this "conspiracy".

DICTATORSHIP THROUGH "DEMOCRATIC" MOTIONS

After all, there's little doubt among the Democrats' opponents that the party is now going all out in its attempt to impose a de facto one-party dictatorship onto the rest of the country, especially after Time proudly bragged about how they pulled off the first phase of their self-described "conspiracy" to "democratically" topple Trump due to the "secret" efforts of a "well-connected cabal of powerful people".

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Off Guardian Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Republished from OffGuardian.  OffGuardian was launched in February 2015 and takes its name from the fact its founders had all been censored on and/or banned from the Guardian's 'Comment is Free' sections.

OFFG EDITORS:  (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

STUDIES: 60% of People Naturally Resistant to SARS-COV2

The Big Plantation

Naomi Klein: Gatekeeper Extraordinaire

New Rules May Allow Australian Police to Detain "Conspiracy Theorists"

Imperial Intent: Destroying India's Farm Sector

Even While It Was Happening, It Wasn't Happening

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 54 fans, 87 articles, 471 quicklinks, 4991 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This is something that should concern every American. It's not about Trump. It is about usurped power by a minority of elites.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021 at 1:24:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 