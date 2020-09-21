Data updated September 20, 2020
The Australian state is rolling out increasingly fascistic laws, when will people finally say enough is enough?
ew rules passing in the Australian state of Victoria could see "conspiracy theorists" and those "suspected by health authorities of being likely to spread the virus" detained in quarantine centres, according to
The rules are amendments being added to the Omnibus (Emergency Measures) Bill, which was first passed back in April.
The proposed detention would last
To translate that from bureaucrat into English: it means as for long as they want, or can get away with.
Legislation with this kind of vague verbiage is always a red flag, but then Victoria is currently over-flowing with warning signs of this kind.
Maybe you haven't been following exactly how bad things are getting in Australia - and most especially Victoria - but they have essentially aggressively seized their opportunity to create a fascist micro-state. A social Petri dish, in which to culture some tyranny.
They have declared both a "state of emergency" AND a "state of disaster" for a disease which has killed fewer than a thousand people in 9 months across the entire country.
For a sense of perspective, in 2018 over three times as many people died of influenza, and the same number again committed suicide.
As of right now Australia has
And yet, among other highly authoritarian regulations in place, Victoria currently has:
Though notionally intended to be "temporary measures" which only lasted six weeks, they have already extended that timeline for a further six months. There is some planned "loosening" of these restrictions, but with such vague and mutable conditions it's unlikely this "new normal" is going away.
Indeed the "emergency" is so comparatively minor that this precedent means almost any future event can be designated a "disaster" or "emergency", and used as excuse to impose authoritarian social controls.THE EVER QUOTABLE DANIEL ANDREWS
The Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews has been a quote machine during this pandemic. When challenged on the draconian nature of the new rules Andrews said [our emphasis]:
