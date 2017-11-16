Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Moore Controversy Shines Spotlight on Evangelical Culture

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ron Nilson     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 70396
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)
- Advertisement -

The following article by Ed Brayton originally appeared on Patheos -Dispatches From the Culture War

The allegations against Roy Moore for "dating" teenage girls when he was in his 30s has shined a spotlight on a subset of evangelical Christian culture that encourages older men to do exactly that, and encourages young women to be receptive to it. The Washington Post has a story about it.

From flickr.com: The Underage Loves of Roy Moore {MID-194192}
The Underage Loves of Roy Moore
(Image by Mike Licht, NotionsCapital.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

In fact, that seems to have been the case with one of the women who accused Moore in that first Post story last week, Debbie Wesson Gibson. When she was 17, she said Moore asked her out and she asked her mother if she should accept the date. Her mother told her, "I'd say you were the luckiest girl in the world." And remember that part of Moore's defense on the Hannity show was that he never dated a girl without her mother's permission. This is all part of that culture of "courting" younger girls by older men in those communities, of which Moore was definitely a part.

"We should probably talk about how there is a segment of evangelicalism and home-school culture where the only thing Roy Moore did wrong was initiating sexual contact outside of marriage. 14 year old girls courting adult men isn't entirely uncommon," Kathryn Brightbill, who works for the Coalition for Responsible Home Education, tweeted Friday, prompting a flurry of responses from other people who also had watched teenagers date much older Christian men.

Ashley Easter, who grew up in a fundamentalist Baptist church where courting was the norm for teenagers, said, "That was the first thing I thought of with Roy Moore." In her church community in Lynchburg, Va., Easter said, fathers had complete control over whom their daughters were allowed to date, and she could see how a father might set his teen daughter up with a much older man.

- Advertisement -

"A woman's role is to be a wife, a homemaker and someone who births children. The man's role is generally to be established and someone who provides the full income," said Easter, who runs the Courage Conference for survivors of church sexual abuse. "It may take longer for a man to reach stability. While a woman of 15 or 16, if she's been trained for a long time looking after her younger siblings, in their eyes she might be ready for marriage."

And this is common not only in evangelical Christian communities, but also in Orthodox Jewish, Mormon and other insular religious communities. Remember Phil Robertson, the Duck Dynasty Douchebag, caused a big controversy a few years ago when he told men, "Look, you wait 'til they get to be 20 years old the only picking that's going to take place is your pocket. You got to marry these girls when they are about 15 or 16. They'll pick your ducks." For people in that community, a man in his 30s "courting" a 14 or 15 year old girl is not just viewed as normal, it's strongly encouraged and viewed as the only way to have a happy marriage. It's really about the power imbalance forcing women into very specific roles.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Retired, reformed capitalist, recovering consumer, quasi-luddite, artist, self-published poet, spiritual growth activist, animal rights advocate and Reiki master - originally from New Jersey, now living near the great urban experiment called (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Great American Money Myth

Long as You Buy, Big Food Doesn't Care If You Live or Die

The Alarm From Easter Island

The Religious Right? Wrong!

Heart Chakra Mandala

Is Trump Actually Trying to Lose the Election?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 