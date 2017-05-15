Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments, In Series: Effective Progressive Activism
OpEdNews Op Eds

Mobilizaton Without Method Is Meaningless

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Rachel     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/15/17

Author 66223
Become a Fan
  (40 fans)

(Image by A blogsite by novelist John Rachel)   Permission   Details   DMCA


- Advertisement -
Everyone knows this expression: There was method to his madness.

What does it mean? It means that regardless of how crazy the person acted, no matter how much he appeared to be nuts, behind that facade there was a solid plan, and that plan presumably resulted in successfully achieving what he set out to achieve.

- Advertisement -

It is this sense of 'method' I'm referring to in the title of this essay.

If there is any doubt about my message, here it is: To mobilize people behind any cause, regardless of how worthy that cause is, regardless of how intrinsically appealing it may be to get these folks marching, singing, chanting, shouting for that cause, if there is no clear strategy which targets an equally clear and obvious outcome, with a realistic expectation that the strategy will achieve that outcome, then the mobilization is a waste of time.

I didn't say it wasn't fun or satisfying. I didn't say it didn't have notable and perhaps positive collateral effects. But I am saying that anyone who thinks that mobilization is some guarantee of making substantial change and achieving desired reforms is surely kidding themselves.

This is why, despite being the biggest mass movement in recent history, OWS completely failed. Spokespersons for OWS will say it didn't fail at all, because it had no preconceived agenda or goals. But that is a frivolous cop out. By the time OWS went international and 'occupy' was attached to everything from towns to shopping malls, labor unions, and even Facebook, there was certainly a goal. It may not have appeared on any official documents, but that was because as an experiment in unstructured, horizontal command-and-control, married to spontaneous democratic expression, any attempt at formalizing anything at all was discouraged and successfully thwarted.

- Advertisement -

Nevertheless, it was evident to everyone who watched the marches, read the protest signs, listened to the speeches, or was constantly bombarded by the most successful, ubiquitous meme to erupt in colloquial English in the last five decades -- the 1% vs the 99% -- exactly what all of the brouhaha was about.

In the broader sense, it was about the ruling class -- the 1% -- forcing its elitist world view and self-serving agenda on everyone else -- the 99% -- using their privilege and raw power to callously and ruthlessly turn everyday people into serfs.

In a more specific sense, it was about overwhelming, abusive, and anti-democratic wealth inequality. It was hardly random that the movement was started in the heart of America's financial district and the anger and vilification was directed at incomprehensibly wealthy investment bankers and Wall Street high-rollers.

Of course, any thoughtful exploration of these two parallel themes -- monopoly on power and obscene accumulation of wealth -- would naturally conclude that they are inextricably related and mutually reinforcing. Not that there was much analysis going on. The OWS protests were pretty much an 'it's-us-against-them' affair, with lots of noise and bluster, but with absolutely nothing remotely resembling a grab for power anywhere in sight.

Thus, in terms of specific demands, it was quite common for news commentators to ask: What do the protestors want?

This was a legitimate if mostly rhetorical question. As a matter of record, there were no actual demands aired by the movement, much less tacit undercurrents of a coup d'etat.

There weren't any coherent demands, no specific policy proposals, not even obvious ones. It wouldn't have been out of place, as an example, to at least talk about GBI -- guaranteed basic income -- as a conspicuous path to begin addressing the grotesque level of wealth inequality.

- Advertisement -

There were no hard and fast calls for student debt forgiveness, free college education, mortgage default relief, capping credit card interest rates, free access to universal health care, and a host of other palliatives which would have somewhat reduced the wealth gap.

This is not a criticism of OWS or anyone who bobbled up, even if temporarily, from the rank-and-file to take credit -- or blame, depending on where you stand in judgment -- for what happened. OWS was an intriguing and inspiring new experiment in activism, which attempted to skirt the usual pitfalls of hierarchical, top-down organization. It was what it was, and I believe should be respected for that.

But that doesn't prevent us from learning from it, and taking every precaution to not make the same mistakes again.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://jdrachel.com

John Rachel has a B. A. in Philosophy, has traveled extensively, is a songwriter and music producer, a novelist, a left-of-left liberal, and has spent his life trying to resolve the intrinsic clash between the metaphysical purity of Buddhism and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
Series: "Effective Progressive Activism"

Dealing With A Serial Liar (Article) (# of views) 05/08/2017
Dealing With A Serial Killer (Article) (# of views) 05/01/2017
View All 3 Articles in "Effective Progressive Activism"
Total Views for the Series: 2337   

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Surrounds Himself With Neocons and Other Hawkish Lunatics

Freedom of the Press

Isn't it Time to Stop America's Ugly Game of Thrones Business?

Ten Commandments For A New American Century

Going Postal

Why Donald Trump is not as horrible as Hillary Clinton ... and why you should vote for Jill Stein.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 51 articles, 2139 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

We desperately need disciplined, well-planned, targeted activism. Though activists are making some headway in terms of "awareness", awareness is just the first step in achieving reform. For the public to become incensed over the range of problems we now confront, then not given actionable remedies, just adds more frustration and fatalism to the mix, and makes the reform movements more vulnerable to splintering attack and quick defeat by their establishment opponents.

Submitted on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 5:28:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 16 fans, 98 articles, 4832 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I wish to add to your excellent list of progressive causes the public supports:

55% support single payer healthcare

90% support universal background checks

a majority want to amend the Electoral College to make it reflect the popular vote

The majority of Americans disapprove of the corporate media, Donald Trump, and the US Congress.

etc.

Where I disagree, John, is that OW was a total failure. In fact, it was the first movement to put inequality at the forefront of national politics as demonstrated by all polls that show Bernie Sanders, who echoed the OW focus, winning against both Clinton and Trump by large margins. The OW protests enable, for the first time in our history, a socialist with strong anti-Wall St credentials, to become the most popular and trusted candidate.

See "Income inequality emerges as key issue in 2016 presidential campaign

A Gallup poll released Friday, for example, showed that two-thirds of Americans said they were dissatisfied with the way income and wealth are distributed in the U.Sdiscontent has begun to shape the agendas of presidential hopefuls in both parties.The issue has moved Democrats to the left, bolstering arguments for a more aggressive effort to redistribute income away from the wealthiest Americans and to do more to help families who earn far less" LATimesThis change in public attitude, which has deeply effected the political landscape, is a direct result of the Occupy movement bringing the issue to the forefront.Occupy started in Sept. 2011; in 2001, Gallup reported that 22% of Americans were dissatisfied with "prospects of getting ahead." After Occupy,the number grew to 46% and today rests about 38%. Clearly, Americans are more concerned about inequality, and the main cause of that concern was the way that Occupy changed the national conversation. It is up to us to know put that change into practical terms by mobilizing to defeat the plutocrats and their servants in government and the media. He who controls the narrative, in the end, rules. Occupy has changed the narrative so that even a right wing fascist like Trump had to pretend to be a populist

In 1989, in ten Eastern European totalitarian countries, mass protests, with the goal of ending the rule of party elites, were successful through mere numbers. They had not great "method" other than mass mobilization. Their underlying goal was to end the perverted socialism of the elites and create genuine socialism. This goal has not been met but people have ended decades of cruel dictatorship and are much better off, both freer and more prosperous.

We have a goal: end the plutocracy, establish a democratic Republic. All we need is mass mobilization which worked in the Phillipines, in Eastern Europe, and in the US Civil Rights movement to make fundamental change without violence thru the pressure of massive mobilizaition. We do not need a new agenda; we need millions in the streets!

Of course we need a method: our method is massive resistance and our goal is a progressive democracy with increased inequality and a democratic political process. The people, united, can never be defeated; therefore, our first task is to stop argueing among ourselves and unite in massive protest to take down the oligarchic system which Trump ran against but represents. So our first step is to stop believing the lies, and the second is to unite. Our method is soidarity; our goal is democracy.

Submitted on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 5:53:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Gary Brumback

Become a Fan
Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 26 fans, 57 articles, 898 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I totally agree with you John!

I encourage readers to read my two-fisted democracy power in my books The Devil' Marriage: Break Up the Corpocracy in the Lurch, and American' Oldest Professions: Warring and Spying.

One fist was strategic developed by a "U.S. Chamber of Democracy"

The other fist was a "Reignbow" Coalition to prvide the pressure to push thru the reforms.

John, I'm about finished writing a new book, Partners Below the Belt: Getting Screwed by the Corpocracy's Power Elite. In it I discuss your innovative Peace Dividend proposal.

Gary

Submitted on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 7:34:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 