Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments, In Series: Effective Progressive Activism
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Candidate Contracts: Why Populist Candidates Will Want to Sign the Contract

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Rachel     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/9/17

Author 66223
Become a Fan
  (42 fans)

YouTube Screen Shot
(Image by A blogsite by novelist John Rachel)   Permission   Details   DMCA

You can watch the video HERE or just read what follows.

When a completely new idea comes around, predictably there is misunderstanding and apprehension. The more unique and original the idea, the greater is the reluctance to see it for what it is and recognize it's potential. Call it the shock of the new.

Baffling as I find it -- since I'm intimately familiar with the candidate contracts, including their legal implications and their implementation in an electoral setting -- it's come to my attention that some of those who would most benefit from and are least threatened by my game-changing proposal, have been beset with a bad case of the jitters, mostly knee-jerk fear-and-trembling associated with anything "legal" or related to "signing a contract".

Of course and unfortunately, I refer to the populist/progressive candidates for whom the strategy was specifically designed -- the good folks for whom it is the sole purpose of the strategy to faithfully serve, serve by getting them elected to office, empowered to act on and implement the enlightened progressive agenda now totally ignored by our current legislators, and be widely acclaimed as the saviors of our democracy.

This particular article is meant to clear any misconceptions and dispel related fears about the candidate contract strategy. I will be addressing the populist-progressive candidates themselves -- the only ones worthy of the strategy, the only ones worthy in my opinion of holding public office.

So . . .

What kind of candidate would sign the candidate contract?

A candidate who wants to win the election in November 2018!

The solutions for every single one of the issues offered on the contract templates are supported by no less than 62% of American citizens. Most are in the high 70% range, some up in the 80% range. These are the things people want done. They're sick of the excuses and delays. If they're convinced a candidate can deliver on any of those items, they most certainly will vote for that candidate.

What kind of candidate would not sign this contract?

Establishment candidates -- I call them centrist/neoliberal candidates -- can't and won't sign the contract. While they don't embrace the populist agenda of the contract, that's not the main reason. They'd sign away their own grandmothers if they thought it would help their political careers. The main reason is that if they sign the contract, they will alienate their campaign donors -- corporations, banks, Wall Street, the ruling elite -- and lose the support of their major parties. Those two things have assured victory in the past. Why mess with a good thing? They'll play it safe . . . and hopefully be sorry.

Having written off the establishment types who are in the pockets of the ruling elite, the rest of this goes out to you non-establishment, non-centrist, non-neoliberal candidates -- you folks on the fringes, you guys who aren't getting invited to the party, because you want to run a good, solid, transparent campaign, then go to Washington DC to represent the needs and desires of everyday Americans, not be lapdogs for the rich and powerful.

There are two extremely important things, right at the outset, to keep in mind here in appreciating why you as a candidate should sign this contract.

First, your strict legal obligations ONLY embrace what's in the contract. Yes, the contract delineates your activities in relation to those issues listed. But in the entire range of other activities and legislation that you will deal with in office, you as a legislator will exercise your own discretion and judgment.

We of course assume that true to the intent and spirit of the contract, you will always defer to the majority wishes of your constituents, always doing your best to determine what your constituents want you to do, as their elected representative.

Second, you will determine what goes into the contract. We're offering a valuable and powerful template, listing those causes which have the overwhelming popular approval of voters across the nation. But circumstances and conditions vary from district to district. If a particular issue is not relevant to your district, leave it off. An effective campaign is built around three to eight decisive wedge issues. You really only need one, but having a few more clearly adds punching power to your campaign. You will tailor this contract to the specific conditions and requirements of your campaign and your local district. Focus on those issues which are popular with your constituents but opposed in fact or by the voting record of your opponent. You want your contract to be about the stands on issues that set you apart, make you look good vis-a-vis your sellout opponent, that will get you elected -- not make you or your campaign staff feel good, or your family and friends proud of you. Stay focused. Make this contract work for you. Having said that, we assume that you are a true progressive -- not a faux progressive or a lip-service liberal -- and therefore your final candidate contract will be consistent with the agenda reflected across the entire host of issued in the template offered here.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://jdrachel.com

John Rachel has a B. A. in Philosophy, has traveled extensively, is a songwriter and music producer, a novelist, a left-of-left liberal, and has spent his life trying to resolve the intrinsic clash between the metaphysical purity of Buddhism and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
Series: "Effective Progressive Activism"

Candidate Contracts: A Democratic Renewal (Article) (# of views) 06/22/2017
No Candidate Contract No Vote (Article) (# of views) 06/12/2017
Whack A Mole Activism (Article) (# of views) 06/05/2017
View All 9 Articles in "Effective Progressive Activism"
Total Views for the Series: 10573   

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Surrounds Himself With Neocons and Other Hawkish Lunatics

Freedom of the Press

Isn't it Time to Stop America's Ugly Game of Thrones Business?

Ten Commandments For A New American Century

Going Postal

Why Donald Trump is not as horrible as Hillary Clinton ... and why you should vote for Jill Stein.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 42 fans, 58 articles, 2445 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This article is meant to clear any misconceptions and dispel related fears about the candidate contract strategy. I am addressing the populist-progressive candidates themselves -- the only ones worthy of the strategy, the only ones worthy in my opinion of holding public office.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 9, 2017 at 12:47:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 36 fans, 42 articles, 199 quicklinks, 2255 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

As John makes clear, one of the big problems of our current system is that it leaves virtually no practical way to recall politicians who do not keep their promise. That is why they can lie to our faces with such ease. They can say whatever they want during the campaign, and cut deals behind closed doors.

We need to make it easy to recall officeholders if and once they no longer represent us. I do not think I need list any examples but some of their initials are Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, etc.

But what about the local mayor, city council, school board, etc. Make 'em sign the contract. Start at the grass roots. Hang a few liars out to dry and watch some real populists (in the best meaning of that word) fill the void.

I mean, doe anybody else have a better idea. Someday John and his movement could become bigtime political consultants and getting honest progressives elected nationwide. We can dream.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 9, 2017 at 1:18:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 36 fans, 42 articles, 199 quicklinks, 2255 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

P.S. The US used to have a long and proud history of populists, labor movements and progressives that...well...made progress like the 40 hour week, ending child labor, meat inspection, public education, women's suffrage, civil rights. We need to get up off the couch and hit the streets, ballot boxes, political campaigns and raise some hell like they used to do in the old days. The US has a long proud and...dare I say even violent (i.e. Boston Tea Party, Whiskey Rebellion, abolition, labor unions)... history of activism.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 9, 2017 at 1:26:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 