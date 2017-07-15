Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's Gone Too Far This Time!

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Rachel     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 7/15/17

Author 66223
Become a Fan
  (41 fans)

(Image by A blogsite by novelist John Rachel)   Permission   Details   DMCA

In a surprise move that caught just about everyone flat-footed, President Donald Trump by executive order today made Russian the official language of the United States of America.

Trump came out of the box swinging. When a reporter yelled out a question to him on the 7th hole at the Trump International Golf Course, the president appeared very excited and wasn't going to take any crap from anyone about his controversial decision.

"I promised jobs, didn't I? Well, we've got a helluva lot of signs to replace. Also a lot of smart phones. The Russian alphabet is in . . . uh . . . acrylic. It's a whole different deal from our alphabet. A whole different deal! But I tell ya, it's great! Really really great! Gotta say, I can't wait to start Tweeting in Russian!"

Of course, this announcement comes on the heels -- just 48 hours -- of another truly extraordinary development, that of Trump's replacement of Nikki Haley with Alex Jones as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.


(Image by A blogsite by novelist John Rachel)   Permission   Details   DMCA
With the efficiency that is becoming the hallmark of this administration, the transition was quick. Literally the following day, Ambassador Jones was seen sitting at a U.N. Security Council session with bottles of his highly-acclaimed Caveman nutritional supplement lined up in front of him, as he read a new U.S.-sponsored resolution proposing that UNESCO, under the auspices of NATO, administer Crimea as a newly-founded leper colony.

Right after Trump signed the executive order mandating the change in the U.S.'s official language, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was interviewed at a charter school volley ball meet she was attending in the Hamptons: "Well, it's a challenge. But we're making America great again. So we've got a handle on it. Some of my best friends are Russian. And hey! Have you ever had a Black Russian? Come on! Don't give me that look! I'm not talking about sex. I mean the drink. It's vodka and KahlÃºa. Yum yum!" Asked about how this might impact her plans for retooling America's educational institutions, she replied: "Obviously we need some native speakers fluent in Russian. But we're on top of it. I was online just this morning and personally hired over forty excellent teachers, so no worries. I'd say we've got this covered."

Among pundits, Rachel Maddow was first in line to lambast Trump's game-changing maneuver. She called it a cheap Soviet-style stunt to sabotage the important work of Congress. Under the strict guidelines established by the directive, from now on, all of the business of government -- including any calls for Trump's impeachment -- must be conducted in America's new official language. Maddow looked into the camera and seething with contempt said, "He knows no one up on Capitol Hill knows any Russian. He and his KGB buddy Putin are behind this treachery . . . having a big laugh at the expense of the American people."

Unfortunately, no one understood a word of her acrimonious rant. Since Trump's order was already in effect, her entire show was overdubbed in Russian. No English sub-titles were made available.

What really prompted Trump's bold, unprecedented move?

Of course, there's much speculation. Hillary Clinton along with the DNC leadership posed under a huge banner that said: See? We Told You So! Because it wasn't in Russian, they were promptly arrested and are now awaiting arraignment.


(Image by A blogsite by novelist John Rachel)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Perhaps more reliably, an unnamed source from within the president's most private circles at Mar-a-Lago -- rumor has it that it's an African-American maid named Jemima -- stated that Ivanka Trump had just received a Matryoshka doll from a friend in Russia and was carrying on about the gift: "Oh daddy! Isn't this just adorable? I love everything about Russia!" President Trump reportedly then smiled, and looking dreamily at her breasts, proudly patted her on the butt and said: "That's my girl!"

We thus conclude that as with the cruise missile attack on the Al Shayrat air base in Syria, Trump will do anything to keep his daughter happy. Having everyone in this great nation of ours speaking Russian from now on was just his gift to his precious little daughter.

Ivanka is a Russian name, isn't it?

 

- Advertisement -

Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://jdrachel.com

John Rachel has a B. A. in Philosophy, has traveled extensively, is a songwriter and music producer, a novelist, a left-of-left liberal, and has spent his life trying to resolve the intrinsic clash between the metaphysical purity of Buddhism and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Surrounds Himself With Neocons and Other Hawkish Lunatics

Freedom of the Press

Isn't it Time to Stop America's Ugly Game of Thrones Business?

Ten Commandments For A New American Century

Going Postal

Why Donald Trump is not as horrible as Hillary Clinton ... and why you should vote for Jill Stein.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 41 fans, 59 articles, 2460 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Things just keep getting weirder with the current administration. In a surprising and highly controversial move, President Donald Trump by executive order today made Russian the official language of the United States of America.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 15, 2017 at 3:07:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Donn Marten

Become a Fan
Author 5421
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Mar 26, 2007), 78 fans, 113 articles, 27 quicklinks, 1344 comments, 127 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to John Rachel:   New Content
This is pretty damned funny. Good job.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 15, 2017 at 3:46:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 