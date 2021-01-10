 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/10/21

Message to Democrats: Help people fast. Advice to Joe Manchin (D-WV), stand down.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)


(Image by Egberto Willies)   Details   DMCA

Americans are in pain as most of the media devote most of their time to the coup. Ezra Klein has timely advice for Democrats; Help people fast. He also has advice for Joe Manchin.

Message Democrats better heed

See full episodes here.

After the Trump administration's chaos and the Republican sabotage of the American people, they have chosen a government entirely controlled by Democrats. Democrats must come through for the American people by going bold for the people instead of the constancy of looking out for corporate interests first. This has been a failure of the establishment of both parties and the failure of the Right.

Joe Manchin, the West Virginia conservative Senator, seems to be playing the obstructionist game even before the new Senate is seated. He is attempting to micromanage the $2000 stimulus/relief needed by Americans, which will inject the economy with much-needed liquidity. He must be stopped by going directly to his constituents and letting them know his obstruction is a clear and present danger to their personal economies.

Slowing down progress to address Joe Manchin's desire to appease conservatives and corporate interests must not be tolerated. We may need to remind America that his daughter is a part of the pilfering corporation that ripped off Americans with the EpiPen. His obstruction will make his party ineffective, and he will lose his election if nothing gets done.

If Democrats are to be effective they must understand that the Republican Party will obstruct at every turn. They want permanent minority rule. To prevent that Democrats must overperform. To do that they must understand that most Americans vote for the policies they campaign on and as such they must not fear governing. They must:

  • Get rid of the filibuster.
  • Pass immediate $2000 stimulus.
  • Invoke the Defense Production Act and mass-produce vaccines and anything necessary to mitigate the pandemic.
  • Get vaccines into the arms of every American by funding every possible avenue.
  • Flood the states with relief and ensure the Red States know it is their Federal Government that provides relief, not the austerity of those they vote for all of the time.
  • Start massive projects to rebuild our third-world-like infrastructure.
  • Make sure climate and clean natural resources are always at the tip of our tongues with accompanying policies.

This is the time we can get all of this done if we have the courage. But Americans must feel good to pre-empt the Republican assault. We must also remind Americans about the trillions they have given to corporate interests. Most importantly, we must make sure any Democrat about to go astray is reined in right away. I am ready to place them on FailedDemocrats.com. It is time to put the average American citizen first.

My Books, "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.

Please join our YouTube channel to get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Egberto Willies Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 