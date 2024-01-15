 
 
Martin Luther King, Jr.

Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.
What a legacy! It has been 56 years since the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. and still his spirit and legacy live on. In some ways some of the power of that legacy can be measured in negative terms, by the backlash of racism that has resulted from his influence on racial equality and social justice. By confronting this nation with the realities of second-class citizenship that is afforded our black population, actually, often almost no rights of citizenship for many, he forced us to confront the consequences of our actions as a society.

It is not hard to see the forbearance required for most blacks to live within such a reality. It should not be a surprise that their tolerance has an end and erupts in protest and sometimes violence, it should be a surprise that it does not occur more often. How would we respond to such conditions?

But, in the face of that reality, Martin Luther King, Jr. preached non-violence, understanding; that violence would only give justification to violent responses from the white society as it insisted that the black society was incapable of civility and only dealt with pressure through violence and hence, only a violent response would be understood. But Martin Luther King, Jr, in the tradition of Gandhi, understood that non-violence requires a higher standard of human courage than violence ever could. He understood that this tactic would eventually force the society to confront the issue and deal with it, much as the English were forced to in India.

What is that legacy?

The legacy to about empowering black citizens, but it also includes other disenfranchised and therefore voiceless people in this nation. And he did this from a solid democratizing base of non-violence since violence can so easily justify a violent response, which can be deadly to a minority trying to make its voice heard.

He was not afraid of leadership, of being the lightning rod for opposition as well as a rallying point for supporters. His movements were open and accepting, always looking for help from any quarter, but especially from whites who agreed about the voicelessness imposed by the existing racism.

Dr. King based his principles on Christianity and on equality of all peoples but accepted other faiths as equals in the fight for human rights.

His other legacy was courage, the courage to stand up and be heard even when things got ugly and the courage to sacrifice, even his life as it turned out.

He would be 95 now and his legacy lives on with those issues front and center in our national debate. However. we are still in the midst of that painful transition away from those old racist patterns. Those old patterns and systems, like any old systems that have had power, are still fighting tooth and nail to retain power and often seem like they would rather destroy the entire society, than give up power. (You might recognize this dynamic in many of the Trump supporters.). Part of that resistance is about having to recognize the errors in thinking and mistakes in policy that have been made in the past. Only then can we begin to make corrections. If we insist on justifying our past errors, policies and patterns, we cannot find corrective solutions.

Ultimately, Dr. King's legacy is that of a humanizing and democratizing voice trying to find peaceful solutions to inequality in this nation. (I might add that we have a horrible history of assassinating those who speak with democratizing and humanizing voices.). Martin Luther King, Jr. was a powerful voice for human rights, for peace, for simple human goodness, for the unity of the human race, calling on our better angels in the knowledge that only human cooperation can bring us to the path of redemption as human beings.

As I said earlier, "What a legacy!"

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this
 

Bob Passi

A recognition of the significance of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 3:57:40 PM

Blair Gelbond

MLK embodied love in the deepest sense of the word.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 4:04:41 PM

Irene Fowler

MLK was a sun who lit up a darkened world

Colour is silent

Yet stands accused

It is the seated soul

That speaks and rains

Love and hate unfeigned

Stars freely abide

Ruling darkest midnight

So too as suns

We must overcome

Hate, fear and pride

Only then

Will our work be done.

-2021 by Irene Fowler

click here

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024 at 6:50:37 AM

Blair Gelbond

I would describe MLK as a "Mahatma" - a Great Soul - like the man he considered his mentor, Maha-Atma Gandhi. He was here to plant seeds that would grow for generations.

Martin Luther King Jr. Calls U.S. "Greatest Purveyor of Violence in World"

King:

"The war in Vietnam is but a symptom of a far deeper malady within the American spirit" we will find ourselves organizing Clergy and Laymen Concerned committees concerned about Guatemala and Peru. They will be concerned about Thailand and Cambodia"

"During the past ten years we have seen emerge a pattern of suppression which now has justified the presence of U.S. military "advisors" in Venezuela. This need to maintain social stability for our investments accounts for the counter- revolutionary action of American forces in Guatemala. It tells why American helicopters are being used against guerrillas in Colombia and why American napalm and green beret forces have already been active against rebels in Peru.

"A time comes when silence is betrayal. And that time has come for us in relation to Vietnam."

*

It is of interest that, although he is known for his mission to free India from the British Empire, Gandhi began his work in Africa.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024 at 3:53:16 PM

Blair Gelbond

youtube.com/ watch?v= A2kWIa8wSC0

globalresearch.ca/ the- plot- to- kill- martin- luther- king- survived-shooting- was- murdered- in- hospital- an- interview- with- william- pepper/ 5544005

youtube.com/ watch?v= w_pfio7MKxE

Thanks for this piece, Bob.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 4:11:57 PM

dana clark

When the FBI tapes are released in 2027 and confirm that King watched and egged on Logan Kearse as he raped a woman in Baltimore, will you still feel the same?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024 at 2:22:02 PM

Blair Gelbond

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that."

-- Martin Luther King Jr., A Testament of Hope: The Essential Writings and Speeches

"As my sufferings mounted, I soon realized that there were two ways in which I could respond to my situation -- either to react with bitterness or seek to transform the suffering into a creative force. I decided to follow the latter course."

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

"Faith is taking the first step even when you can't see the whole staircase."

"Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity."

"We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope."

"We must live together as brothers or perish together as fools."

"Everybody can be great...because anybody can serve. You don't have to have a college degree to serve. You don't have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love."

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024 at 2:45:32 PM

