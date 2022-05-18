 
 
Positive News    H4'ed 5/18/22

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   2 comments, In Series: Sustainable Sanity
2012 ~ transformation of consciousness
2012 ~ transformation of consciousness
(Image by Cornelia Kopp from flickr)   Details   DMCA
 

What's next on the journey back to sustainable sanity?

The next steps are to continue your individual journey, document your journey, share it with others, and invite others to be a part of this journey. It is important to discover ways to enhance and sustain that energy, to find inspiration, build momentum for yourself, for others in your communities, and eventually for the nation.

Momentum has been growing. Over the last month, I have submitted 3 articles to OpEdNew.com, an on-line news service, all of which have been well received.

o A Leap of Faith: Reviving Democracy (4/17/22) - over 900 readers

o The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity (5/2/22) - over 1,000 readers

o From Words to Actions: Beginning the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity-The Journal(5/4/22) - over 900 readers

And, since I began the dedicated page on Facebook, (Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity), there are well over 150 visitors.

There is also a Twitter hashtag, #journeybacktosustainablesanity, that is beginning to grow. (You might ask why such a long hashtag; it is because all of the shorter versions were taken by issues which were not the focus of what this journey was all about.)

Use the Facebook page and the Twitter hashtag to share, to encourage and to spread the energy for growth.

I should also include a short disclaimer about social media and its potential problems. To me it is a tool that can be used for serious communication, or it can be abused in many ways. This is a serious and helpful way to use social media as an effective communication tool.

Now it is time to continue to spread the word about this journey back to sustainable sanity. The focus now is to not only continue our individual journeys, but also to find ways to create a growing energy and momentum and also to sustain it. This means sharing the ideas and inviting people to join this journey.

It is a journey that most Americans believe in, in their heart of hearts. It is about finding ways to unite and cooperate for positive change. It is about finding ways not to get seduced by the anger and conflict but beginning to find ways to change our focus and our attention to more sane, more humane, and more sustainable futures.

How can we do this? By sharing the energy of what we are doing as individuals or as groups. Talk to your friends, email them, use the phone, use social media. I am talking about witnessing for this change of focus.

You might form groups to work on this journey together"groups of friends, social groups, civic groups, church groups, or perhaps even book clubs. Share ideas and techniques and watch the energy grow.

I might add that this is a project outside of the usual political norms and it is not about supporting specific social or political causes. It is not about protest or confrontation. This journey is about shifting human perception and consciousness to focus on more humane responses to life.

Bob Passi

Climate Reality Project Advocate, author, writer, video blogger and retired educator and empowerment consultant. I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future.

Bob Passi

Author 75660
How to actively increase the participation, energy, and momentum necessary to make the journey back to sustainable sanity a reality and a change agent for our nation.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 9:47:10 AM

David Wieland

What's your definition of sustainable sanity? Can you compare it to sustainable insanity or unsustainable sanity? I'm struggling to understand what you're getting at, but I definitely want to sustain my sanity to the end.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 8:18:11 PM

