 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Enviro Eco Nature   

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan

Ernest Hemingway
Ernest Hemingway
(Image by US Department of State from flickr)   Details   DMCA

"Isn't it pretty to think so", is a statement made by the main character in Hemingway's novel, The Sun Also Rises, in response to his girlfriend's wishful thinking about their future. We, too, seem far too willing to indulge in wishful thinking. As the planet swelters in heat waves and people die of the extreme temperatures, too many of us seem to be willing to indulge in some kind of wishful thinking that it is not reality, or not really that serious.

Reality always trumps wishful thinking. When we are confronted with the realities of global warming it is hard to deny that reality and stick to our illusions, whether they are based on some ideology that we hold dear, or even some interpretation of some religious doctrine, or what someone else has told us. We may not like reality, and it may not fit our worldview, but it is still the insistent reality that confronts us.

If our house is burning and we can see the flames, see the destruction, and feel the heat, that is reality, and it requires us to respond. We can do something to save what we can, or we can run, or we can hide, denying what is happening, and allowing the destruction while trying to wish it away.

However, whatever we choose, that reality, will continue to occur and all the wishful thinking and stubborn inability to accept that reality will not change a thing. Somehow the universe chose to give us human intelligence and reason to be able to deal with the realities of life. It is what it is, and our inability to accept what is staring us in the face can only be met with the realist's comment, as to a child, "Isn't it pretty to think so."

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Hostile Takeover of America

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

The Democratic Party at a Crossroads

Working America

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 54 articles, 83 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Time to face reality!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022 at 11:56:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend