Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H1'ed 12/4/23

Legal Malpractice Against All Women and How to Stop It

By Meryl Ann Butler
Kamala Lopez is an award-winning filmmaker and actress who had appeared in over 30 feature films. A Yale graduate in Philosophy and Theatre Studies, she was born in New York City to an Indian mother and a Venezuelan father. In 2016, Kamala's documentary Equal Means Equal won Best U.S. Documentary (Audience Award) at Michael Moore's iconic Traverse City Film Festival. In addition, her documentary was a New York Times Critics' Pick. The film was the catalyst behind a national civil rights movement resulting in the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Kamala founded Equal Means Equal, a national non-profit organization dedicated to the immediate publication, adoption and enforcement of the original Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the U.S. Constitution, which became enforceable federal law on January 27th of 2022.

Equal Means Equal is hosting a free webinar, open to the public on Wednesday, December 6th at 8:00 pm EST (5:00 pm PST) entitled: Why Are Pro-Choice Lawyers Undermining Women's Rights in Abortion Lawsuits?"

Readers can join Equal Means Equal and top women's rights attorneys and doctors as they discuss several abortion rights lawsuits and the disturbing trend of "pro-choice" groups to not only refuse to cite the ERA, but also ask courts to enforce second-class rights for women under state constitutions. Register here.

Meryl Ann Butler: Thanks for visiting with us, again, Kamala! You've worked long and hard to get the ERA finalized, thank you for that! I understand you have just filed an intervention in a Texas lawsuit because the abortion rights groups are failing to use the ERA to save a woman's right to her body. Can you explain more about what is going on with that?

(Image by Kamala Lopez)   Details   DMCA

Kamala Lopez: Yes, thanks for asking!

On November 9th, EQUAL MEANS EQUAL, along with Elizabeth Cady Stanton Trust and The Women's and Children's Advocacy Project filed pleadings to intervene in an abortion rights case now pending before the Texas Supreme Court (Zurawski v Texas).

We criticized the plaintiffs--abortion rights groups--and accused them of committing legal malpractice against all women. Key among our criticisms is that the case was filed only under the Texas Constitution; the lawyers failed to also cite the federal Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) even though it affords women maximum legal protections and would provide additional support for their case!

Despite questions concerning the ERA's validity, many members of Congress and constitutional scholars have declared the ERA valid. This important document by Constitutional scholars on the ERA's validity provides much needed clarity.

What is even more shocking, is that while the plaintiffs asserted a claim under the Texas Constitution's equivalent of the federal ERA, they failed to cite the McLean case- that is a Texas Supreme Court decision that requires maximum legal protection for all women's rights. Instead, the plaintiffs cited only cases from other states, which the Texas Supreme Court can ignore because of the fact that they are not Texas rulings.


(Image by Kamala Lopez)   Details   DMCA

So, the Texas Supreme Court would be required to follow McLean as its own precedent, but only if the plaintiffs cite it in their case. So why wouldn't they include this?

So we filed in order to request that the Texas Supreme Court apply and follow the McLean case and the Federal ERA. We want to nudge them to rule that women are entitled to maximum legal protection of their rights, on par with the rights of all other people in Texas.

We emphasized in our brief that the Court's ruling will have broad-sweeping implications for all women's rights in Texas, not just abortion rights, because the Court is poised to decide whether the Texas Constitution's state ERA requires equal treatment of women under any laws.

We are stunned, frankly, that an abortion rights group would claim to be fighting for women's rights yet fail to assert the best possible legal arguments on behalf of women. Numerous members of Congress have stated in formal documents currently on file with Congress, that the Equal Rights Amendment is currently the Twenty-Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution. These same members of Congress agree that the ERA affords women maximum legal protections for their rights, including abortion rights.

So why would an abortion rights group that claims to be fighting for women's rights fail to ask the Texas Supreme Court to apply the ERA? Why would they instead ask for weaker legal protections under the Texas Constitution when they know the Equal Rights Amendment has stronger legal protections, so it is better for women?

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Scott Baker

(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
Here is what ChatGPT had to say about the ERA's addition to the U.S. Constitution:

Is the Equal Rights Amendment part of the U.S. Constitution?

As of my last knowledge update in January 2022, the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) had not been added to the U.S. Constitution. The ERA is a proposed amendment to the Constitution that seeks to guarantee equal legal rights for all American citizens regardless of sex. It was passed by Congress in 1972 and sent to the states for ratification. However, it fell short of the required number of states needed for ratification by the 1982 deadline.

Since then, there have been efforts to revive and reintroduce the ERA, and some states have taken steps to ratify it even after the deadline. There have been legal and political debates about the validity of these late ratifications. To get the ERA officially added to the Constitution, Congress would need to pass a new resolution, and enough states would need to ratify it. It's advisable to check for any updates or changes in the status of the ERA beyond my last knowledge update in January 2022.

what VIPs think the ERA is part of the U.S. Constitution already?

Various individuals, including politicians and activists, have expressed support for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and have argued that it should be recognized as part of the U.S. Constitution. Advocates for the ERA often argue that gender equality should be explicitly guaranteed in the Constitution. Notable figures who have supported the ERA or expressed views aligning with its principles include:

  1. Politicians: Some politicians, especially those with a focus on women's rights and gender equality, have been vocal supporters of the ERA. This includes members of Congress, governors, and other elected officials.

  2. Celebrities and Public Figures: Some well-known individuals in the entertainment industry and other public figures have also endorsed the ERA and spoken out about the importance of constitutional protection for gender equality.

  3. Legal Scholars: Scholars in constitutional law and legal experts have debated the ERA's status and significance. Some argue that the ERA should be considered part of the Constitution, while others maintain that it would require additional ratifications.

It's important to note that opinions on this matter can vary, and the status of the ERA remains a topic of legal and political discussion. Public figures may express their personal views on the ERA, but the official recognition of the amendment as part of the Constitution would depend on formal ratification processes. As of my last knowledge update in January 2022, the ERA had not been added to the Constitution, but developments in this area may have occurred since then.

No respectable lawyer is going to argue a pro-choice case on the basis of an unratified amendment. The courts would never allow that and might even sanction the lawyers if they proposed that an amendment had been ratified when it hadn't. Lawyers are actually not allowed to lie to the courts and can be sanctioned, fined, and disbarred if they do, something both Kari Lake's and Donald Trump's lawyers are finding out frequently now. Courts have much stricter standards for what is true than the media or other communication options.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023 at 3:49:47 AM

Meryl Ann Butler

(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Thanks for your (or AI's) comment, Scott!

The situation doesn't appear to be quite that black and white.

As stated, "Numerous members of Congress have stated in formal documents currently on file with Congress, that the Equal Rights Amendment is currently the Twenty-Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution. "

I have made a few edits to the article since you commented, to include some links that I did not have when I first published it. The most important one is:

"Despite questions concerning the ERA's validity, many members of Congress and constitutional scholars have declared the ERA valid. This important document by Constitutional scholars on the ERA's validity provides much needed clarity. "

I think you will find that this is quite a convincing document.

I also added a link to the McLean case-

Meanwhile, while lawyers may be splitting hairs over these legalities, it is essentially immoral and unethical for over half the US population to be discriminated against due to gender. I'm likely more pissed about this than you because I am on the receiving end of this discrimination.

Plenty of crimes are committed in this world that are legal under the letter of the law, but which are completely immoral and unethical. We should have learned our lessons from WW2 better.

It is way past time for the human race to step up to higher ground, imo. Likely AI doesn't care much about morality and ethics, but humans should if they plan to inhabit the planet much longer. In the end, morals and ethics are not just lofty visions, they are practical

In any event, this lawsuit is likely to force some clarity.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023 at 6:26:44 PM

Scott Baker

(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
I hope you're right. We could use some good news...

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023 at 6:34:59 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

(Member since Jun 5, 2006)

Keep your fingers crossed with me! ;-)

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023 at 7:04:07 PM

