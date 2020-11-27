 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 11/27/20

Kissinger's Influence Over the U.S.-Backed Military Coup to Overthrow Socialism in Chile

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 513795
Message RAMONA WADI
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

New details are emerging of the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) involvement in Chile against Salvador Allende. "We have to do everything we can to hurt [Allende] and bring him down," U.S. Secretary of Defence Melvin Laird stated in a meeting for a select group of officials after the socialist win in Chile.

From the day of Allende's inauguration as president, U.S. President Richard Nixon and his National Security Adviser, Henry Kissinger, schemed with the CIA to overthrown Allende, who was perceived as a democratically-elected threat and a possible influence in the region and in Europe.

Two main scenarios were drawn up by Kissinger - establishing a "modus vivendi" with Allende's government, while backing the opposition parties until the next election to influence voter change, or a military coup, which was the CIA's preferred tactic. For the U.S., which used democracy propaganda to justify its intervention in Latin America and across the world, there was nothing amiss with destroying Chile's long democratic tradition by backing a military-coup, ostensibly in the name of democracy.

A declassified document detailing a memorandum of conversation, dated November 6, 1970, illustrates Kissinger's insistence on using overt hostility against Allende's government. His least favourite tactic is the modus vivendi, for fear that Allende "will consolidate hi position and then move against us."

The Under-Secretary of State John Irwin supports Kissinger's argument by insisting that the U.S. should play to the Chilean opposition in order to bring about Allende's downfall. "We should be hostile only if we can be sure it will have a significant effect on the internal forces there in a way that will hurt Allende and prevent his consolidation. This means we may have to do things we would not want to do."

Of particular note is U.S. President Richard Nixon's mention of the military, in contrast to "the others", meaning the intellectuals of Chilean society, who he says "are not subject to our influence." The plan to boost the military complex in Latin America while destabilising Allende's government economically. Brazil and Argentina are mentioned as potential U.S. allies in the region - two countries which would be part of Operation Condor - the U.S.-backed regional collaboration in Latin America which sought to eliminate "Marxist subversion" and which adopted Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet's tactics of kidnappings, torture, murder and disappearance.

Salvador Allende
Salvador Allende
(Image by somos2013)   Details   DMCA

This emphasis on the military also ties into the briefing by the CIA Director Richard Helms, who notes opposition to Allende's socialism among military officers. "There were some important elements in both the military and political establishments which perceived that Allende should not be allowed to bring a Marxist regime into office," the declassified document states.

Both Kissinger and the CIA's influence were instrumental in the coup that ravaged Chile. Notably, Kissinger's rhetoric on how Chile could influence politics beyond Latin America and thus alter the U.S.'s standing in the world played an important part in Nixon's decision-making; the latter having been more favourable to the modus vivendi tactic. Kissinger's ties to the CIA, however, proved more influential. Declassified documents published in 2014 also show that the CIA had been plotting against Allende before his electoral triumph, with Kissinger requesting precise action plans to thwart the election result.

Playing down Pinochet's brutality was Kissinger's way of normalising the U.S. backing of the military coup. "I think we should understand our policy - that however unpleasant they act, this government is better for us than Allende was." In 1976, Kissinger described Pinochet as being victimised by the left. Of the thousands tortured and disappeared, in which the U.S. played a direct part through the CIA and the notorious School of the Americas (SOA), now known as WHINSEC, not a word was uttered. It was only after the assassination of Orlando Letelier in Washington that the U.S. reconsidered its overt support for the dictatorship - its legacy still affecting Chile to date.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

RAMONA WADI Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ramona Wadi is a freelance journalist, feature writer, political analyst, book reviewer and blogger. She specialises in Palestine, Chile and Latin America in general, writing about diverse subjects such as the Nakba, Palestinian anti-colonial struggle, the Palestinian right of return, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The PA's Probable Approach to the ICC Plays into Israel's Hands

Haley's UN Legacy Adds to the International Conspiracy Against the Palestinians

The International Community Makes a Mockery of Human Rights

The UN is failing Palestine's Schoolchildren

Fidel Castro's 1960 Speech to the UN Did More for Anti-Colonial Struggle Than the UN's Hyperbole

The Correlation Between U.S. Democracy and CIA-Sponsored Terror in Cuba's Case

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 