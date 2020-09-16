K. Sabeel Rahman, president of Demos talks creating an equitable Democracy



(Image by Egberto Willies) Details DMCA



K. Sabeel Rahman, President of Demos, discusses some topics that afflict the working class in general and people of color in particular and solutions. He is the co-author of the book "Civic Power: Rebuilding American Democracy in an era of crisis."

Watch the full episode here.

In light of the 2020 primaries and recent shifts in the Democratic presidential candidate field, Sabeel believes there is plenty of fodder to discuss the evolving evaluation of what it means to vote, build power, participate in democracy and achieve true democratic reform.

Demos' recent work has included a victorious Seattle case to empower voters to become small donors for local elections and a policy paper on achieving a race-forward, inclusive agenda to elevate all Americans at the state level.

Sabeel would love to chat more about how we can strengthen our democracy through racial equity and economic justice - beyond the Trump presidency and the 2020 election.

The crisis we now face has been decades in the making and will require multi-faceted, inclusive solutions. Sabeel's second book, Civic Power, examines the deep-seated issues plaguing our democracy and how we can address them. In Democracy Journal, he laid out the idea for a new moral vision in America, following the end of neoliberalism. He also was recently on the Left, Right and Center podcast where he discussed gun control, white supremacy, and the trade war with China.

Please get my new book "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" today knowing you (1) Get communication techniques & (2) Support Progressive message delivery.

Please join our YouTube channel so we can get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!