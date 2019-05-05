It's Mueller Time (Again)

- Advertisement -

Republicans used to say they want to run government like a "business". No one could have imagined that the 'business' they ended up emulating would be a Trump business. Trump is now attempting to run the U.S. government like Trump Org. in other words like a criminal enterprise.

Trump has now infected the federal government to the extent that his appointee to the office of the "People's Attorney" has now been completely exposed as a partisan hack and obsequious stooge.

If a viewer of the recent Senate Judiciary Committee interview with William Barr focused on his countenance as Senator Mazie Hirono called him out for being a liar and a Trump toady, he/she would have seen the face of completely compromised fraud who has allegiance only to the elites who have enriched him over a lifetime of serving their interests. This is Barr's America. This is what he will defend to his last breath. Of course, this world view is not unique to Barr, it is, as has been emphatically demonstrated by the Trump presidency, the raison d'être of the Republican party.

Former FBI director, James Comey, in a New York Times op-ed, recently articulated his impression of the soul-devouring process resulting from association with Trump. Comey more or less asserted that Trump has the natural ability to bring the worst out of those around him. I would add that Trump also has a knack for attracting the worst human beings in the country into his administration, and the Republican party seems to have an unbelievably deep bench of such individuals.

Robert Mueller appears to be one Republican that is immune to the Trump contagion. He's already memorialized his objection to Barr's four-page distortion of his report. Barr publicly and rhetorically questioned why Mueller didn't just call him to convey his concerns knowing full well why Mueller needed documentation when dealing with someone as compromised and slippery as him.

Many Americans appalled by Trump were disappointed by the failure of the Mueller Report to call for the indictment of Trump for obstruction of justice. But, Mueller was constricted - as has been widely noted - by Justice Department policy that prohibits indicting a sitting president.

Being a "straight shooter" Mueller played it by the book; but now, hopefully, he has recognized that "playing by the book" ended up enabling a lawless dysfunctional criminal enterprise now actively kneecapping American democracy.

Now that Trump and his enablers have gone to hyper-obstruct; Mueller is in the unique position to end the obfuscation, the stonewalling and the cover-up, and publicly spell-out exactly what he believes his report found vis-à-vis "conspiracy" and "obstruction of justice". And, critically, to clarify if he has - as many lawmakers believe - created a "roadmap" for holding the President accountable for any crimes committed.

