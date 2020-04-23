Invitation from Ringo Starr: A Yellow Submarine Sing-A-Long YouTube Watch Party!

All aboard for the Yellow Submarine Sing-A-Long YouTube Watch Party!



Yellow Submarine Sing Along

You can set a reminder on the Youtube Watch Page here: beatles.lnk.to/YellowSubLive.

You are invited to share your photos and videos of you singing along at home and tag them #YellowSubLive. Following the film, The Fest for Beatles Fans will be sharing your images and videos on Instagram Stories in their Yellow Submarine Sing-A-Long AfterParty.

The backstory of how the animated feature was created, is explored in Inside the Yellow Submarine: The Making of the Beatles' Animated Classic by Robert R. Hieronimus, Ph.d. and in the upcoming, It's All In The Mind: Inside The Beatles' Yellow Submarine Vol.2. by Dr. Bob Hieronimus, Ph.D. and Laura E. Cortner.

The Fest for Beatles Fans writes, "'On New York's Long Island, the joyful 'Here Comes the Sun' blasts overhead on the public address system at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside every time a COVID-19 patient is discharged" and in Detroit, "one of the newest U.S. hot spots for the fast-spreading disease, a Beaumont Health nurse said the 1969 Beatles hit was played not just when patients are discharged but each time they are taken off a ventilator to breath on their own."

