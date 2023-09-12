Jimmy Buffett's Last Gift



Jimmy Buffett at Clemson %28Taps 1977%29.

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Taps staff) Details Source DMCA



Jimmy Buffett's final album, 'Equal Strain on All Parts,' will be released on November 3.

The album features collaborations with Emmylou Harris, Lennie Gallant, Angelique Kidjo, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Paul McCartney, who noted on X (formerly Twitter), "I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called 'My [Gummie] Just Kicked In'. We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs. One, in particular, I loved was the song, 'Bubbles Up'. And I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I've heard him sing ever--He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you're confused and don't know where you are-- just follow the bubbles - they'll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away."

The singer-songwriter's 1977 hit "Margaritaville" spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart peaking at No. 8. In 2016 it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Buffett passed away Sept 1, 2023, at the age of 76. Three songs from the album, including Bubbles Up, were released on Sept. 8.

Buffett died surrounded by loved ones. His sister, Lucy Buffett, said, "the last words he whispered to me were, 'Have fun.'"