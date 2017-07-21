



I did this interview when John McCain was running for president against Barrack Obama. It offers some interesting perspectives on McCain.





(Article originally published here on October 27, 2008)

Transcript of Interview with CDR, USN, Phil Butler on the Rob Kall Bottom-up Radio Show (1360 AM WNJC)

Transcription by Jay Farrington and Paul Hawley

Kall: Great to have you with us here on the Rob Kall Show at 1360 AM.

Butler: Thank you.

Kall: It's interesting; I've had a couple of emails. Now you wrote this article, "Why I won't Vote for John McCain" and you talk about your experience having been a POW for eight years, huh?

Butler: Yes, that's right.

Kall: Oh! I'll bet you know exactly how many days after eight years it was, too.

Butler: Well, two thousand eight hundred and fifty five days and nights--as a POW.

Kall: Oh my God, it's hard to imagine; it's mind boggling; thank you for your service!

You know, a couple of people have said, "This guy's doing to John McCain what John Kerry had done to him by the 'Swiftboaters'."

Butler: No, that's not true, because I think the swiftboaters got some preconceived lies that they were pushing about John Kerry's service; that he was not a bona fide veteran; his medals weren't real and so forth, and in my article that I've written here, Why I Won't Vote for John McCain, I say clearly that I respect John (McCain) and I respect his service as a naval officer and also as a POW.

