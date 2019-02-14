 
 
In Support Of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar

By Don Scotten

opednews.com

Author 504432
So what if 95% of Israeli citizens are of European ancestry and 100% of Palestinian citizens are themselves Semitic. This is the conclusion of two Jewish linguists and the results of much more recent studies that are difficult to refute. Hence, we have Israeli citizens of European ancestry living on land confiscated from Palestinians (true Semites) calling the Palestinians anti-Semitic for protesting what are often crimes against humanity directed against the Palestinians. How the hell did Israel pull this off?

Most of us should know that the peculiar love affair of the US power hierarchy and political elite is not about Israel being composed of Jews. The US turned away shiploads of distressed Jewish refugees after WWII and was happy to foist them and tens of thousands more Jewish exiles from Europe onto the lands of the hapless, unsophisticated people occupying Palestinian land. Imagine that, Palestinians occupying their own lands, which were to be distorted by force into Israel. This precipitated the systemic concentration of true Semitic people into the concentration camp called Gaza--a sick process and irony. A final point here is how strange the relationship between the US and Israel truly is. I question just which nation some of our politicians deem sovereign.

Since the Israeli are not of Semitic heritage there is no 'right' of return, which is a concocted and nonsensical concept. The Jewish people have the same right to Palestinian land as do most of us to Native American land. Is there a 'right' to steal? Is might really right?

I do have a solution for the Israeli/Palestinian problem. I agree that Israel does have the right to exist--just not on Palestinian land. So, given the love affair of the US power elite with Israel I suggest we cede land in Montana and Wyoming for a New Israel and use the billions we 'give' Israel every year to do harm to Palestinians to assist them with this resettlement. In this way they end up where they are wanted without aggression or stealing and the Palestinians (the true Semitic peoples) can reclaim their lands and fairness and justice will be experienced on planet earth perhaps for the first time. Of course this transition must be sans nuclear weapon, tanks, fighter jets, police-state apparatus, etc.--See, there is a path to a better future.....

Don Scotten

scotten6@gmail.com

 

opednews.com

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
