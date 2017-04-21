Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

I don't feel safe in this world no more ... I want to sail away to a distant shore and make like an apeman

By       Message David Watts     Permalink
opednews.com Headlined to H4 4/21/17

Author 10429
From da.wikipedia.org: Fil:Helmfrid-sofa4 Touched.JPG - Wikipedia, den frie encyklopdi459 Ã-- 464 - 95k -
Fil:Helmfrid-sofa4 Touched.JPG - Wikipedia, den frie encyklopdi459 Ã-- 464 - 95k - jpg
(Image by da.wikipedia.org)
The world seems to be closing in tighter and tighter. If I did not have reasons to not leave, such as a sister and brother, nieces and nephews, I might actually run away to some far distant land ... such as a distant shore, and make like an Apeman.

I could get away from the the motor-traffic rumble and the over-population, inflation and starvation ... And the crazy politicians.

Around all of us everybody is multiplying and they're walking round like flies man.

And maybe I'm no better than the animals sitting
In the cages in the zoo man

Cause compared to the flowers and the birds and the trees
I am an apeman.

I would be a King Kong man, a voodoo man. Why?

Cause compared to the sun that sits in the sky,
Compared to the clouds as they roll by,
Compared to the bugs and the spiders and flies, I am an apeman.

And stateside I feel like when I look out my window I can't see the sky. The air pollution is a-f*cking up my eyes,

But I want to get out of this city alive and make like an apeman.

On top of that, I don't feel safe in this world no more. And I am sure we all feel the same, we don't want to die in a nuclear war.

And yes, it's true I would love to have my apeman girl ... We would be so happy in our apeman world... I would be her Tarzan, she would be my Jane

I would keep her warm and she'd keep me sane,
We would sit in the trees and eat bananas all day, just like an apemen.

We could feel so at ease
We would swing up and down in the coconut trees.
Oh what a life of luxury to be like an apeman.

Ray Davies and The Kinks....

.youtube.com/watch?v=aRHqs8SffDo

I'm a dull and simple lad Cannot tell water from champagne


David Watts

Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 3 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 490 comments, 24 diaries


  New Content

This world of ours is closing in ... tighter and tighter.

But hey, what a life of luxury it would be to swing up and down in the coconut trees and eat bananas all day, just like an apeman....

Submitted on Friday, Apr 21, 2017 at 6:33:23 PM

