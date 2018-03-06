Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest 2 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit 2 Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend (8 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment, 3 series
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Hire Godfather's 'consigliere' for the kids, or ...?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Dwayne Hunn     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/6/18

Author 6270
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)

From flickr.com: Godfather {MID-258855}
Godfather
(Image by Steve Troughton)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

To those too busy to notice anything other than the pomp and circumstance of the Godfather's household, Don Corleone may just seem like a strong-willed, conservative patriarch leading a well-coiffured family. Tom Hagen, the family's consigliere, would often rely on common sense, existing laws, and the Constitution to maintain and enhance the family's profile among the too-busy-to-criticize public and among the powerful interests with which the family dealt.

Today, the "Grownups Patriarchal Gun Lobby" has a bevy of well-paid "consiglieres" and presumably well-armed hunters yearning to conceal-carry more weapons.

From flickr.com: NRAAM2016. Win this. {MID-259785}
NRAAM2016. Win this.
(Image by davidyamane)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Today, the "Youngsters Weeping Survivors Lobby" has a growing mass of un-concealable tearful mothers, fathers, and kids overtly carrying signs on sticks.

From flickr.com: We need gun reform now, student lie-in at the White House to protest gun laws {MID-259784}
We need gun reform now, student lie-in at the White House to protest gun laws
(Image by Lorie Shaull)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

For America to grow into the next century with dignity, stature, and economic prowess, we don't need more Tom Hayden "consiglieres." We need more gutsy, caring, and observant "counselors." Here are a few reasons why:

The full report can be found at https://carsey.unh.edu/publication/school-counselors .

KEY FINDINGS

- Advertisement -

Icon of 17.8%
17.8% meet 250:1
(Image by UNH.edu)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Only 17.8 percent of school districts meet the American School Counselor Association's recommended student-to-school counselor ratio of 250:1 or lower. The median ratio is 411:1.


25.5% meet rural ASCA recommendations
(Image by UNH.edu)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Icon of 4.2%
4.2% city districts meet 250:1
(Image by UNH.edu)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Only 4.2 percent of city districts nationwide meet or exceed a ratio of 250:1, with the median city district reporting a student-to-counselor ratio of 499:1.

Icon of three people in a group.
Access to counselors 1000:1
(Image by UNH.edu)   Permission   Details   DMCA
1000:1

Access to school counselors varies considerably across states. Median ratios are over 1000:1 in Arizona and California but under 250:1 in North Carolina, North Dakota, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Montana.

A good counselor is like a good scout moving us through hazardous country. A good scout is conversant in the language of the country, its inhabitants, and those needing guidance. He can tell you to: 1) avoid the problems ahead; 2) prepare to battle through the obstacles; 3) use reason and aid to talk and maneuver you and others around the looming challenges.

Let us guesstimate that right now 1,000 students across the country are at a personally challenging period of their lives and, consequently, open to doing something violent and horrific.

If we funded school districts to employ the requisite number of counselors (250 students:1 counselor), how many of those temporarily troubled students might, during discussions with their counselors, indicate their needs to the educational system's good scouts?

How many perfectly healthy students might provide clues or indicate to their counselors, students who may be having trouble?

From en.wikipedia.org: Stoneman Douglas High School shooting - Wikipedia480 Ã-- 600 - 492k - png {MID-258938}
Mass shooter
(Image by en.wikipedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

What percentage, or numbers, do you come up with who might be stopped from creating disasters?

In a country where we trump-up violent wars, games, movies, talk, guns, etc., why don't we staff-up and budget-up educational programs that help decrease the ugliness and increase the goodness that emanates from a healthy educational system.

A fully geared-up army of dedicated counselors is one of the first lines of defense for controlling today's mass shootings and one of the major ways to stem America's march toward a violent culture.

Another line of defense is to move many more Americans to serve voluntarily and peacefully together in a big national service program like People's Lobby's American World Service Corps Congressional Proposal.


Service groups of the AWSC
(Image by People's Lobby Education Foundation)   Permission   Details   DMCA

This piece is dedicated to Dave Christiansen Sr., a giant of a man who brought good humor, frankness, and courage to his counseling activities at Glendora High and Whitcomb Continuation School in Glendora, California.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dwayne served in the Peace Corps in the slums of Mumbai, India, worked several Habitat Projects, and was on the start-up team of the California Conservation Corps. He has a Ph.D. from Claremont Graduate University, has been a builder, teacher, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Needed: AWSC, A Big National Service Program"

What the hell is a "public citizen"? Only tin & nuts needed to assemble? (Article) (# of views) 02/15/2018
Jousting bloodlessly in King Arthur's Camelot, Sun Tzu's Middle Kingdom, and JFK 's New Frontier? (Article) (# of views) 01/19/2018
Droning more bombs or penning legislation that invades America and the world? (Article) (# of views) 07/06/2016
View All 18 Articles in "Needed: AWSC, A Big National Service Program"
Total Views for the Series: 25520   

Series: "Goodwill hunting"

Jousting bloodlessly in King Arthur's Camelot, Sun Tzu's Middle Kingdom, and JFK 's New Frontier? (Article) (# of views) 01/19/2018
Holy smoking tweets! Lincoln vibing Trump and Putin to send Joint Special Forces! (Article) (# of views) 07/05/2017
The poker table echoed, "What's fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness?" (Article) (# of views) 02/21/2017
View All 31 Articles in "Goodwill hunting"
Total Views for the Series: 41448   

Series: "Movies and more"

What the hell is a "public citizen"? Only tin & nuts needed to assemble? (Article) (# of views) 02/15/2018
Mark Twaining the art of Gandhi, Kennedy, and Trump? (Article) (# of views) 11/22/2016
Pt 1. Luring JFK into Foreign, Domestic, and Image Affairs (Article) (# of views) 08/08/2016
View All 12 Articles in "Movies and more"
Total Views for the Series: 14888   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Carrots, Foreign Aid, Brown v. Board of Education and Israel /Palestine.

Fr. Nelson's Boys Peel Half a Banana Over Mumbai's Opulent Taj Mahal Hotel and Olympics

Golden Moms, Sisters of Fallen Heroes

World Service Corps Can Save Our Vets

American Sniper -- Creating More Sheep, Wolves, or Sheepdogs Worldwide?

Golden Ma

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dwayne Hunn

Become a Fan
Author 6270
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since May 31, 2007), 17 fans, 81 articles, 130 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Ever think that the game plan we use for raising our young needs strengthening? If we strengthened our educational and service system, would the country and world be saner? Would there be fewer mass shootings?

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 6, 2018 at 3:08:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 