Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 4 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest 2 Share on Fark! 1 Share on Reddit 1 Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend (12 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment, 4 series
OpEdNews Op Eds

What the hell is a "public citizen"? Only tin & nuts needed to assemble?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Dwayne Hunn       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 6270
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)
- Advertisement -

Stop now and go directly to the OpEd comment section on this page!

In the comment section: 1) Jot down your meaning for the words "public citizen."

2) Answer these questions: Have you heard of an organization titled "Public Citizen?"? If so, how?

From flickr.com: No matter who you are, it is still ONE VOTE per person. {MID-137670}
Make better citizen-driven legislation
(Image by roberthuffstutter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -


Tin Men... Do Something
(Image by pilllpat (agence eureka))   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Now, return and read the rest of this OpEd...

Recently, I googled what is a "public citizen?"

Most of the time, the answer revolved around, "Public Citizen is a nongovernmental organization founded in 1971 by Ralph Nader and currently run by its president Robert Weissman. It fights "for openness and democratic accountability in government, for the right of consumers to seek redress in the courts; for clean, safe and sustainable energy sources; for social and economic justice in trade policies; for strong health, safety and environmental protections; and for safe, effective and affordable prescription drugs and health care."

Does fighting for those issues make one "a public citizen"? Does that make Public Citizen's (PC) 400,000 members, 0.12% of the nation's 325,000,000, public citizens?

If so, then I am among this elite PC corps, self-recruited shortly after Nader's first book, Unsafe at Any Speed, and after the auto industry failed to sully Nader's reputation by planting hookers in his path, which prompted Nader's boomerang lawsuit that provided foundational funding for today's Center for Auto Safety and Public Citizen.

From flickr.com: Ralph Nader builds citizens
Ralph Nader builds citizens...
(Image by JBrazito)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Are those who honorably serve in our active 1.1 and reserve 1.4 million military, and Veterans for Peace organizations, or .77% of the nation, public citizens?

Are those like Sister Joan Chittister "public citizens", who lives her belief that:

Our morality, in fact, depends on what we do for the poor, the elderly, the children, the men who find themselves caught in an industrial-era job in a computer-era world, the women without health care to sustain them, without day-care services to enable them to raise their children, without the equal pay, the decent pay -- not the minimum pay -- it takes to support a child, and without the government aid it takes to have a life, have the medical care they need and get an education that will get all of them out of the pit into which they have fallen while we all, citizens and government alike, uphold them as they climb.

From flickr.com: Joan Chittister Life is not meant to be a burden. Life is not a problem to be solved. It is a blessing to be celebrated {MID-137684}
Joan Chittister Life is not meant to be a burden. Life is not a problem to be solved. It is a blessing to be celebrated
(Image by symphony of love)   Permission   Details   DMCA

In my five+ decades of adult life, I've come to question whether this elite PC corps is too elite. Are there enough other public citizens working to bring dignity and health to the world's 7+ billion? As the richest and most militarized nation in the world, are our public policies becoming smarter or dumber?

If we had more citizens doing humanitarian and enlightening public service, would we implement more effective and less costly public policies at home and abroad that would provide the hands-up development that produces more sustainable fishermen and builds more health and dignity worldwide?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dwayne served in the Peace Corps in the slums of Mumbai, India, worked several Habitat Projects, and was on the start-up team of the California Conservation Corps. He has a Ph.D. from Claremont Graduate University, has been a builder, teacher, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Uber-rich 2% solution for world peace"

Pope: Thou shalt do less MSG, more MDG, and fat cats will happily pay (Article) (# of views) 11/17/2017
Mark Twaining the art of Gandhi, Kennedy, and Trump? (Article) (# of views) 11/22/2016
Popeye & Olive Oyl made the Forbes 400, will they escrow? (Article) (# of views) 06/24/2015
View All 8 Articles in "Uber-rich 2% solution for world peace"
Total Views for the Series: 10321   

Series: "Spreading JFK's Foreign & Domestic Affairs"

Thank You for Your $3 Trillion "Service" (Article) (# of views) 05/08/2017
The poker table echoed, "What's fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness?" (Article) (# of views) 02/21/2017
Trump & Putin buiild army... invade world....world cheers! (Article) (# of views) 01/23/2017
View All 6 Articles in "Spreading JFK's Foreign & Domestic Affairs"
Total Views for the Series: 7536   

Series: "Needed: AWSC, A Big National Service Program"

Jousting bloodlessly in King Arthur's Camelot, Sun Tzu's Middle Kingdom, and JFK 's New Frontier? (Article) (# of views) 01/19/2018
Droning more bombs or penning legislation that invades America and the world? (Article) (# of views) 07/06/2016
Support the "American World Service Corps" Congressional Proposal (Article) (# of views) 01/15/2016
View All 17 Articles in "Needed: AWSC, A Big National Service Program"
Total Views for the Series: 24051   

Other Series: View All 7 Articles in "Joint Peace Corps"

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Carrots, Foreign Aid, Brown v. Board of Education and Israel /Palestine.

Fr. Nelson's Boys Peel Half a Banana Over Mumbai's Opulent Taj Mahal Hotel and Olympics

Golden Moms, Sisters of Fallen Heroes

World Service Corps Can Save Our Vets

American Sniper -- Creating More Sheep, Wolves, or Sheepdogs Worldwide?

Golden Ma

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dwayne Hunn

Become a Fan
Author 6270
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since May 31, 2007), 17 fans, 81 articles, 130 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Public citizen is part of community. Same base word as city. Public means open to the world... Combine two....

Like that kid we picked on all the time in high school. We made him a public citizen....

Mike O

Democrats. People that are concerned about other people...

Not heard of Public Citizen.

Karen O

I'm a public citizen. You are a public citizen. Citizen of state and city. You share public streets, roads, get to vote. You are private citizen in your own home.

Heard of organization named 'Public Citizen'? Heard the name...

Marlene H

Public citizen sounds like gobbly-gook" Private citizen is not elected to office, public citizen might be a politician, stretch it by saying public citizen works to benefit the public, holds public's interest higher than his own for betterment of public in general....

Did not know of Public Citizen founded by Nader and after explanation he, Nader himself, is a public citizen...., You are too...

Bob Z

Dwayne -- Don't have a definition of "public citizen." I associate this term with the "public interest," the "common good," and with "we, the people." It implies openness & transparency.

Roger K

Damn good question. Because at first, I thought, well, it obviously means "......."

BUT after a lot more thought, no, it's surprisingly NOT something I'd ever heardbefore. Which is genius of the actual group (I looked up the phrase and saw only that it was the moniker of a political non-profit organization) to take two common words and use them in a way to come up with a term that sounds so obvious.

After thinking more about this ironically "quirky" phrase, it seems that it's a play on at least two different commonly used phrases: one, that it evokes the question of "what is the 'opposite' of a private citizen we hear so much about?" and then, two, "what is the opposite of a 'public figure'? Both "private citizen" and "public figure" are indeed opposites, to boot!

So, to this organization's credit, they cleverly juxtaposed the two seeming opposites.

Which, to me, conjures up something analogous to the term and very idea of corporations, which always--troublingly to say the least--seem to enjoy the benefits of line-jumping back and forth of the private vs public status. Corporations have, since at least 1889 (Santa Clara v. Southern Pacific court debacle), always been able to have it both ways, whichever suited their needs at the time of scrutiny.

I'm hoping this current political organization, "Public Citizen," is the antidote to the inherently flawed concept of corporations!

Nicolaus H

Public citizen - concerned and active in affairs of the community. Community could be broad or narrow. Whose term is that? I had not heard it before. Looked it up and found it was Nader's term.

Dan P

Open to all the people of a country - Public citizen.

Not that I can name off the top of my head.

Tony D

Perhaps someone who volunteers to work on an issue that benefits the non-elite.

Not sure......it sounds like a local newsletter I saw a few times decades ago.

Jerry D

I have never heard the word "Public citizen" used before.

Never heard of an organization with that name.

Denis H

Someone who helps out in their community. Don't know organization named "Public Citizen."

Robert A

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 at 1:40:25 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 