Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Holy smoking tweets! Lincoln vibing Trump and Putin to send Joint Special Forces!

By Dwayne Hunn
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com

Putin and Trump are meeting in this July week of 2017. From his heavenly chair, a craggy American hero is beaming them to collaborate and build an alliance of troopers.

Both Putin and Trump know of Abe Lincoln. One of them has probably read a lot about Lincoln and probably knows that strategically-wise Lincoln often thought that with enemies, sometimes one must:

- stand on one's head to see their world view,

- run to rather than from enemies,

- raise a barn with them, and eat and drink afterwards to laugh and appreciate accents.

You may believe that Russia is our most dangerous national security threat. Putin is a thug intent on KGBizing the world, and that Trump is in cahoots with him; but should that stop Trump and Putin from flipping the world into better shape by thinking and acting upon Honest Abe's words?

"Do I not destroy my enemies, when I make them my friends?"

Lincoln lookiing down from perch in heaven.
Look at the world's beautiful kids and grandkids. Think 30 - 40 years out. Would the world be safer and healthier if during those future decades tens of thousands of Americans and Russians served and roomed together as Joint Peace Corps Volunteers (JPCVs) in schools, health clinics, refugee camps, drought-stricken African states, bombed-out portions of Yemen, Palestine, Syria, etc.?


So what if 10-20% of those JPCVs were spies. Would two years of service among the poor, troubled, and hurting not make them more humane, wise, and empathetic, providing a different From Russia with Love future screenplay?

Among the struggling, would seeing and working with thousands of JPCVs from the world's two superpowers not reduce the risk of recruiting terrorists? Wouldn't it reduce terrorism more than making friends with a dozen cosmonauts in space vehicles does?

We and Russia have well-funded options for sending drones, aircraft, and soldiers into troubled areas, where too often they come dangerously close to striking each other.

Putin & Trump back each other into peacefull world.
Wouldn't it be beneficial to have another public policy option for Putin and Trump --like sending in the Joint U.S.-Russian Peace Corps?

Icons, from the Peace Corps' first director, Sargent Shriver, through John and Ted Kennedy, were fond of saying: "It's better to send in the Peace Corps, than the Marine Corps."

http://peopleslobby.us/

Dwayne served in the Peace Corps in the slums of Mumbai, India, worked several Habitat Projects, and was on the start-up team of the California Conservation Corps. He has a Ph.D. from Claremont Graduate University, has been a builder, teacher
 

  New Content

Would the world be better off today if Presidents Carter, Reagan, Bush I, Clinton, Bush II, Obama and Russian leaders had a Joint US - Russian Peace Corps as one of their diplomatic tools and answers to world problems?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 5, 2017 at 5:14:11 AM

