OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/15/19

Guardian Attacks Epstein "Conspiracy Theories"

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 513575
Message Kit Knightly
Republished from Off-Guardian

The mainstream narrative is shaping up a story of suicide, neglect and tragic victims


(Image by Off Guardian)   Details   DMCA


In two different opinion pieces The Guardian has made its position on the alleged death of Jeffrey Epstein clear he "probably" committed suicide.

The first, titled Epstein conspiracy theories are farfetched but can you blame people?, takes the position that although "conspiracy theories" about Epstein's apparent suicide are "understandable", there's no evidence to support them.

Rather, the author endorses the slowly coalescing official narrative. Namely that of complete, systemic incompetence:

The official explanation for Epstein's death comes down to rank incompetence. And it's probably true.

A short-sighted attitude to take, which totally ignores a cardinal rule when dealing with state agencies: They will only admit to incompetence if the truth is worse.

The author also attempts to undermine the "conspiracy theories" by pointing out that Epstein was a potential threat to important figures on both sides of the political divide:

Online, conspiracy theories now abound. Observers suggest Epstein was killed by one of the men who may have been implicated in his crimes maybe Bill Clinton, according to the fringe right, or maybe Donald Trump, according to the fringe left.

An argument rather akin to saying "he can't possibly have been murdered, because there were too many people who wanted him dead. There are SO MANY plausible suspects, that the only reasonable explanation is that"none of them did it."

(Also, note the word "fringe", a manipulative use of language designed to discredit an idea without engaging with it rationally)

However, this article although laced through with traditional mainstream rhetoric about "conspiracy theories" at least leaves them room to exist. The Guardian's other Epstein piece is rather less understanding:

Epstein's death is a victory for misogyny: it denies accusers the justice they deserve

Blares the headline (further evidence that very few people at the Guardian seem to know what "misogyny" really means), before continuing by taking aim at conspiracy theories several times in the text.

Firstly, in an almost word-for-word quote from the previous column:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Kit Knightly

Kit Knightly is co-editor of OffGuardian. The Guardian banned him from commenting. Twice. He used to write for fun, but now he's forced to out of a near-permanent sense of outrage.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David William Pear

Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014)
  New Content

Attack, or even questioning the rich and powerful an you are a conspiracy theory.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 at 1:19:21 PM

Author 0
