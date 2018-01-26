Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Fox News exposes GOP memo sham -- weapon of partisan mass distraction (VIDEO)

Egberto Willies

Fox News Shep Smith has been giving the Republicans hell lately exposing their lies and misinformation. In this recent report, he nails Rep. Devin Nunes & the Right Wing for attempting to release a misleading memo to help the president by maligning the FBI.

Fox News Shep Smith blows hole in Republican FBI memo sham

Shep first described Devin Nunes first stunt in his attempt to protect President Trump a few months ago.

"Remember, this began with Devin Nunes," Shep Smith said. "The same Devin Nunes who last year made White House surveillance claims, staged a rush to the White House to purportedly share surveillance information with the administration. But actually took information from the administration and staged a report of it."

Shep Smith pointed out that Nunes' first stunt was just PR.

"At its core, it was PR," Shep said. "And it was bogus."

Shep then moved to the current memo that the Right Wing media is hyperventilating about ad nauseam.

"Devin Nunes wrote the memo currently in question," Shep Smith said. "He will not share it with investigators. The Trump Justice Department want to see it. He won't let them. The same Trump department said it should not be made public as it would damage the nation. It's classified. It could reveal sources and methods. The Republican Trump appointee, the Assistant Attorney General Steven Boyd says releasing the memo would be extremely reckless. Richard Burr, the Republican of North Carolina, Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence, has requested a look before any possible declassification. Look denied. Many who have seen the memo say it is misleading, distracting, and lacking context. The memo itself is in the conservative discussion mix while the special counsel investigating Russian interference in our democracy is apparently about to interview the president of the United States while seeking to determine whether he's colluded with the Russians or obstructed justice. A memo can be a weapon of party mass distraction especially at a pivotal moment in American history when it behooves the man in charge for supporters to believe the institutions can't be trusted, investigators are corrupt, and the news media are liars. Context matters."

It is important to understand the context of Shep Smith's last statement. The assumption is the investigation is likely to reveal wrongdoing by the president. The intent of the memo is to have the public question America's institutions and with that the guilt of the president. These guys are willing to destroy the country to give the president a pass for his possible lawbreaking.

 

