Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Fine Tuning Authoritarianism

opednews.com Headlined to H1 5/29/18

From pixabay.com: Royal Power {MID-295213}
Royal Power
(Image by Pixabay: alles)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Trump is fine-tuning 21st century authoritarianism.

Conservatives love authoritarian voters. Authoritarians come in two varieties-- people who are dominators, who love to tell people what to do and how to think and people who love to and need to be dominated and told what to do. Authoritarians of both varieties are brutally cruel.

Robert Altemeyer, a world renowned expert on Authoritarians explains, "the hostility you find so often in authoritarian followers is based upon more than anything else they are just being very frightened; and feeling that they are the good guys, they are god's designated hitters, and so they can go and attack whom they want because it's all in a good cause." Altemeyer describes authoritarian followers as being self-righteous.

This authoritarianism plays beautifully into the hands of anti-regulation, anti-government types, like the Koch brothers.

The problem is that certain authoritarian, top-down institutions are inconvenient for corporate authoritarians, like big government and even some iterations of religions. Now, corporate authoritarians do not have natural followers, outside their employee based. So they parasitize by tapping the authoritarianism of evangelicals and white supremacists.

Trump is playing right into this fine-tuning by attacking big government-- one of the authoritarian forms anti-regulation corporatists oppose. And Trump attacks the media and law enforcement agencies, also authoritarian powers that are inconvenient to corporatists.

So Trump is engaging in a culling of authoritarian forces. By intensifying the enmity towards government, towards media, even towards the Pope, Trump is strengthening the bond between right wing conservatism and evangelicals and white supremacists. The face of this ugly concoction is a mix of billionaires and evangelical leaders, like Franklin Graham.

What will the future look like with this corporate-evangelical authoritarianism?

  • Privatization will expand: When corporations, wealth and authoritarian religion are celebrated, privatization, especially privatization with religious ties will continue to grow.

  • Wealth inequality will continue to worsen: Authoritarian followers will even embrace this as signs of the worthiness of the dominators they obey.

  • Erosion of Government: Trump and conservatives are aggressively undermining the institutions of government-- laws, the system of justice

  • Endangering journalists and the media:
    • This is well under way. Ironically, the mainstream media are helping to hasten the process.

    Government of and by the people is a relatively new idea, a result of the idea of democracy. Democracy has no place in the world of billionaires, the ultra wealthy and Evangelicals.

    The problem is, the current leadership of the Democratic party also embraces wealth and corporate influence as their means for holding on to their deck chairs on the titanic.

    The solution to this world-wide affliction is to embrace the bottom-up aspects of being human that support democracy and equality. That is what humans evolved, over millions of years, to become. Civilization brought surpluses that led to militarization and policing to protect the surpluses which authoritarians claimed, where narcissists were encouraged to take, take take.

    opednews.com

    Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

    Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds 

    The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

    Stephen Fox

    A grim prognosis, but better to face the future with accurate warnings and sobering perceptions, than continue to wallow in a worsening puddle of misguided leadership, like far too many Americans are content to do.



    Understanding Right Wing Authoritarianism - Atheist Experience #477 Have you ever noticed that religious and republican leader personalities often have the same characteristics? Don Baker explains the correlation of RWA to the ...
    Submitted on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 4:05:31 PM

    911TRUTH

    Never forget that faux corporate Democrats like the Clintons and Obama created the path to trump by screwing the 99% for 20+ years .



    Submitted on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 4:54:47 PM

    911TRUTH

    I forgot to include Biden in this group.

    I just stumbled across this nugget. I don't know anything about Soto, but if Biden is backing him, it can't be good for the 99%. However, Grayson has long been a thorn in side of corporate Dems and republicans.

    Biden endorses Soto over Grayson in Florida congressional primary

    Submitted on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 6:31:19 PM

    Paul from Potomac

    Every day that goes by I read the paper, albeit by skimming through the bullshit, outright lies, distortions, and self-serving drivel. Lately over 90% of the articles are anti-Trump or some twisted interpretation of events that miraculously reflect Trump's America gone bad.


    Trump did not create global warming. Trump did not create a $21 trillion accumulated deficit or several trillion bucks' worth of trade imbalance over 50 years.


    Wars are fought over nothing of value. That is not Trump's fault, either.


    Trump did not denigrate or destroy the stature of scientists, mathematicians, and innovators over the time since our nation began to fall, roughly 1968.


    We are headed toward extinction at a breakneck pace. Trump is not the cause.


    Authoritarianism is not the cause either. It's apathy and the desire to feed endorphins with rich food and drugs. People don't give a sh*t.


    It's far worse than Trump. He is a symptom, not a cause.


    Soon, once the tipping point is reached, it won't matter anymore. We become extinct just like the more than three species that disappear every hour of every day of every year.


    Count your blessings. It can always be worse.

    Submitted on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 6:12:26 PM

    911TRUTH

    It's far worse than Trump. He is a symptom, not a cause.


    Very true, but he is adding megatons of fuel to the fire of our destruction.

    Submitted on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 6:34:49 PM

    Paul from Potomac

    What do his opponents have to offer but more suffering and bleeding heart empathy for the oppressed? They have nothing but incompetence and ignorance...the stuff of a bacterial infection. Prove me wrong.

    Submitted on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:33:01 PM

