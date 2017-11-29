Power of Story Send a Tweet        
If Bill and Hillary Clinton Had Been Handled In 1996 Like They Would Be Today...

Bill and Hillary
Bill and Hillary
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
If Bill Clinton, a serial predator who was credibly accused by multiple women, had been handled by the Democrats the way the Democrats want Donald Trump handled, we would be living in a very different world. Probably Al Gore would have run and won. He would have probably, as an incumbent, defeated George W. Bush in 2000.

If Hillary Clinton, who viciously attacked Bill's accusers had been handled the way such actions are being handled today, she would never have come close to being Secretary of State, let alone Democratic candidate for the president.

Today, we are facing a situation where we have a despicable pig in the Whitehouse, who has been credibly accused by many women, and who admitted to his "Grab them by the p*ssy" remark, and is now attempting to deny it. We have a longstanding member of congress, John Conyers, who is being accused, credibly, by multiple women. Al Franken has been accused as well, though the extent of his actions seems to be far less than Conyers.

This massive wave of "me too" accusations is a very good thing that could go a long way in deflating the toxic power of patriarchy. It is a shock to the system, with so many famous people being fired from longstanding, high profile jobs.

I believe that the Democratic party must walk the talk and, on a case by case basis, take strong action. It seems clear that John Conyers went too far. He repeatedly made unsolicited advances. In spite of him being a man who has done historic good in Congress, I think he has to go. I say that having had some special experiences with Conyers, seeing him as a true man of the people, who I had a chance to spend time with, to interview, break bread with and spend time in his Capitol Hill office. This is too big an issue.

I'm not as certain that Al Franken must go. But his case must be seriously assessed by the ethics committee. It may be that he too must go in order to maintain the level of healing that this outpouring of "me too" truthtellings has achieved, not only for the individual victims, but for our culture.

It is not easy to let go of powerful, charismatic men who have had credible accusations leveled against them. But we must rise to the opportunity to make justice and healing happen. We must face the reality that our history would have been, in my opinion, so much better if Bill Clinton and Hillary were shown the door for their unacceptable behavior. We can't change what happened, but we can start, today, to do the right thing.

The Democratic party must take a very strong stand. They must raise the bar, because if they don't, then they will be giving a pass to Donald Trump and any other sexual abusers and predators in and out of Congress.

I expect we'll start seeing similar #MeToo reports coming from many patriarchal cultures-- police, the military, corporations, religious organizations. The leadership in all of these must take a stand against abuse. They must not weaken in the face of beloved or charismatic leaders. This is about our daughters and granddaughters.

On the other side of this, there must be strong consequences for false accusers, like Jaime T. Phillips, the woman who the Washington Post exposed as working for the sleazeball Project Veritas project, headed by convicted right wing fraudster James O'Keefe. She was trying to trick the Washington Post into accepting her false accusations of Senate candidate Roy Moore. But there must also be strong consequences for women who are found to be making false accusations against men, which I expect will eventually happen. Nonetheless, I believe that the proper response policy should be as media companies have done, with strong decisions made when credible accusations are leveled.

The implications go far beyond cancellations of TV shows, as has been the case for Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Pivens. This emerging social phenomenon could, finally, after thousands of years, end the Patriarchy and male domination that Riane Eisler has described so well in her classic book, Chalice and the Blade.

Perhaps, if enough leaders in media, in all the fields I've mentioned above, stand up and do the right thing, finally, we'll see a real, healing change in not only sexual harassment, but also in the abuses of patriarchy and authoritarianism.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Meryl Ann Butler

(Member since Jun 5, 2006)


Perfectly said, Rob!

And the path of the breakdown of patriarchy is actually the path to bottom up power, which you did imply here...

I think that Franken is going to have to be sacrificed, sadly. Of all the infractions, his is perhaps in the most grey area, due to his profession of being a comedian, and because of comedy's tendencies to cross into grey area, there are even some laws protecting comedy in some cases when others would not be protected (notably in satire).

In another context, he may have come out less scathed, particularly since his accuser accepted his apology and did not call for his resignation. Nevertheless, I think the removal from his position is required in these times. And he should not be replaced with another man, as the Dems have suggested...I think all men removed from office for these kinds of charges should be replaced by women. (Shouldn't be too hard to get a majrority of women that way!)

Thank you!

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 at 5:01:44 PM

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


We have a long way to go. The moral compass of the US is just about completely broken save decent citizens (and some politicians) who strive daily to 'do the right thing'.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 at 5:03:25 PM

Paul from Potomac

(Member since Nov 1, 2009)


If morality was enforced, Bill Clinton would have been jailed at Yale in '70 for rape and Hillary Rodham would have been a housewife to another drunk.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 at 5:22:46 PM

Jerry Lobdill

(Member since Feb 17, 2007)


You write, "I believe that the Democratic party must walk the talk and, on a case by case basis, take strong action." and "The Democratic party must take a very strong stand."


Watch this click here and tell me how we're going to see the Democrats do what you say they must:

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 at 5:50:09 PM

Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


OMG! I only had to listen to the list of DNC appointees to realize 2020 will be another election without my vote. The BS is too strong to stomach.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 at 6:40:37 PM

Disillusionist

(Member since May 15, 2007)


Rob, Didn't LeeAnn Tweeden work with Project Veritas too? She has been called out as a multiple, in-your-face, public sexual taunter, for lack of a better term.

Al Franken seems to have been targeted and not in the same league as other recently accused high-profile sex abusers. His offenses seem juvenile compared to someone like Roy Moore.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 at 6:11:53 PM

Rob Kall

(Member since Jun 5, 2005)


I just did a search, but couldn't find a connection. I'd love to see any links you find that tie her to them.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 at 7:11:48 PM

