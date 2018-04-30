Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Sprint-T-Mobile Merger is Bad. Bigger is Bad

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Supported 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 4/30/18

Become a Fan
  (305 fans)

(Image by The merger of T-mobile and Sprint is a bad idea. It was blocked in the Obama Era. The Trump administration is allowing it. Bigger-- too-big is problematic. It is not desirable. Nature operates in moderation, in finite systems. We should apply the lessons)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The merger of T-mobile and Sprint is a bad idea. It was blocked in the Obama Era. The Trump administration is allowing it.

Bigger-- too-big is problematic. It is not desirable. Nature operates in moderation, in finite systems. We should apply the lessons of nature to the way we regulate businesses. Too big is abnormal. It is malignant-- a kind of gigantism.

While I believe that bigger is unhealthy, bad for consumers, bad for democracy, and even bad for capitalism, I do believe that companies can cooperate with each other to be more successful.

The problem is, our economic system still operates in what is becoming an archaic top-down model. The future is bottom-up. That means that instead of fighting for total domination, at the top of the hierarchy, companies should be seeking to succeed with interdependence and cooperation-- bottom-up traits.

- Advertisement -

That DOES mean that companies will not get so big. But there are ways that strong, growing corporations can take bottom-up approaches to synergize, cooperate and coordinate with other strong or struggling companies.

This is not obvious because there is little or no research on this, few if any models of how to do it. We need to invest a lot-- literally billions of dollars-- into research and development, into academic exploration, of how to keep businesses smaller.

I believe that when this research is done, it will show that smaller is much better based on many parameters. They include effects on local communities, profitability, worker quality of life, product and economic diversity and consumer choices.

- Advertisement -

Let's look at some of the arguments FOR mergers, as described in an article by Kimberlee Leonard, The Advantages of Company Mergers.

Leonard points out that mergers can help:

-companies big and small to break into new markets-- categories or regions.

-companies better serve customers by adding products and services

-facilitate financially and resource-wise the development of new products

-tap personnel skills and knowledge resources to build markets, create products

-with economies of scale: "meaning the cost to produce and distribute the same item reduces as the market share increases. Additionally, as companies merge, overall revenues increase, making the end company much stronger financially to obtain credit, investors and strategic alliances."

- Advertisement -
It seems screamingly clear to me that all of these advantages could easily be achieved by applying the basic bottom-up concepts of cooperations, interdependence, open-ness, transparency and sharing.

Mergers are driven by top-down ideas and values, including domination, control, secrecy, exclusion, elite, centralized, with unsustainable unlimited growth and the goal of winning by elimination of the competition. These approaches are bad for people, for the environment, for workers, for competition and even for capitalism, which depends on a wide open market, not megalithic giants that have the power to distort balances.

Humanity, living under top-down authoritarianism as a cultural norm, may see bigger as better, bigger as desirable. But it was not always that way and it is a dead-end that is far from the only option.

Wouldn't it be amazing if congress passed legislation blocking not just monopolies but mergers of companies that would be too big. There are a number of ways to define when a company is too big. Some might include, starting with controlling more than 20% of a market. But that will be the subject of another article.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Supported 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 9 fans, 15 articles, 20 quicklinks, 613 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I agree with your view. Large size corporations lobby and keep increasing the prices to cover these and other expenses.

Competition is good for customers.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 30, 2018 at 10:20:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 