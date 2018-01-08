Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Enablers of Trumps Finger on the Nuclear Trigger are Just a Symptom

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/8/18

Enablers of threats to humanity
We live in a time when the threat of annihilation feels very close. There's a good reason.

The threat of nuclear war, of nuclear annihilation seems closer than ever, or at least since the cold war. This time, the threat is pretty clearly because of two factors:

1) a dangerously mentally unstable, impulsive president Trump

2) a congress and White House leadership that allows this incredibly dangerous threat to humanity to continue to operate, continue to have access to the nuclear triggers.

The thing is, this is not a new pattern. Before Trump, we've had huge threats to the future of the planet, the ecosystem, the biome and to humanity. You know these threats-- ecological, corporate, military, authoritarian governments and religions. The same pattern of cooperation enabling and use of these threats to gain power and wealth has long existed.

The problem is the system that allows Trump, nuclear powers, corporations that despoil the earth power and freedom to exploit opportunities.

The situation with Trump makes the problem glaringly obvious. But the underlying problem is the same as we've faced for a long time.

To fight the problem we need to take away the power that the people in power have, which they use to allow destructive people, organizations and forces.

No single person should be allowed or able to start a nuclear war. That's insane-- not the person, but the system that allows it.

What does it take to allow such a situation? It takes a culture that so worships the role of the authoritarian leader, the role of the individual, that it fervently believes that one individual can save us all, that it is necessary to hand over the power of all of us to one person.

This is a top down concept in a pathologically top down world. I assure you that simply suggesting that no one person should have the power of the president will evoke a highly negative response, perhaps suggesting that you're crazy, or a communist, from a big percentage of the population, including liberals, many of whom are authoritarian personalities.

As I've written before, most people with authoritarian personalities are passive and submissive, seeking dominating authoritative "leaders" to tell them what to do, how to think, what to feel.

The system creates these people, starting in conservative families, where the emphasis is on strong, dominating, patriarchal fathers, as George Lakoff has described in his book, Moral Politics. The educational system and the dominant religions further accentuate the development of authoritarian submissives.

To really change the system so the idea of a single leader having as much power as the president is repudiated by the majority, we have to change these core dimensions of human culture. We need to return to the indigenous, bottom up ways we lived before we were converted to or dragged into civilization. That's a huge job. But it is doable. The first step is to face the reality that we have this problem. We have to make it undesirable, even shameful to be a submissive authoritarian.

The alternative to being a submissive authoritarian is not to be a dominant. The alternative is to become a connection conscious individual who is aware his or her connections to everyone else and to the ecosystem. This process is under way for people born after 1980 who have been immersed in texting and the internet, which have catalyzed their brains to be more bottom up. But we need to do more to wake people up, especially older people, born before 1980. Like Moses, leading the Jews who had been slaves, it may be that people who have spent their lives living as submissive authoritarians-- probably the vast majority of people born before 1970-- may never become connection conscious, so they are able to tolerate the idea that handing a leader so much power is pathologically dangerous, if not insane.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary.

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


When I had the great honor to interview the late David Brower click here, I asked him about nuclear war. Here is his answer:


Brower: If the United States doesn't lead the world back from the nuclear brink to which it led it in the first place, then nuclear war will be inevitable. A nuclear war would reduce civilization to a few fragments of whatever capable cultures there were that were not dependent on high technology. All our interest in wildlife, parks, forests, and wilderness will have to be transferred to radioactive forms of wildlife, parks, forest, and wilderness.

Now I don't want us to give up working for wilderness, parks, forests, wildlife, and wild rivers-assuming, which we must not--and assume that we will end nuclear proliferation--we have to have other things ready to go. But if we don't defuse the nuclear threat to humanity, everything else is academic.

Many Q and As were left out of the printed interview. One major response from some question I don't recall, was something close to, "We should start acting like we are sane. While we still think we are." He had a delightful and penetrating sense of humor.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 8, 2018 at 10:52:53 PM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008)


Yes, "the system that allows it". We have to look no further than the US Congress.

Starting with the 107th Congress that quickly gave a deceitful Bush ("fraudulent justification for a war of aggression") The Patriot Act (written before 9/11 #PrimaryInsideExplosives - the "real story" at the Twin Towers, Building 7, and the Pentagon), The AUMF of 2001 and 2002, and The Military Commissions Act, and The Defense Authorization Act (Section 1021 - Indefinite Detention).

Since the 107th, the 108th through the 115th (current congress), no congress, not Pence, not Ryan, not McConnell, are calling for revoking or even curtailing the "absolute powers" of the "imperial president" - the power to launch a preemptive nuclear strike on any nation or people deemed a threat - real or contrived.

How dreadful but so true for the American people and the United States that the very existence of the human race and the planet earth are vested with one person (Kim vs Trump in 2018) with the sole power to press a nuclear launch button.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 9, 2018 at 2:13:52 AM

Author 0
