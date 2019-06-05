"Expert" says Roundup Harmless, Refuses to Drink It

- Advertisement -

French television station Canal+ recently sat down with Dr. Patrick Moore for an upcoming documentary. Dr Moore, who claims to be an ecological expert and is currently the frontman for Ecosense Environmental, stated to the interviewer that Monsanto's weed killer Roundup was not responsible for skyrocketing cancer rates in Argentina.

Roundup/Glyphosate is not Dangerous. Drink a Quart and it Won't Hurt you. I am not joking; Dr. Patrick Moore surely knows what he is talking about. Watch and listen to Dr. Patrick Moore.

Dr. Patrick Moore:

"I do not believe glyphosate in Argentina is causing increases in cancer."

- Advertisement -

"You Can drink a whole quart of it and it won't hurt you."

"People try to commit suicide with it and fail fairly regularly."

"Its not dangerous to humans."

- Advertisement -

Interviewer: "You want to drink some? We have some here."

Dr. Patrick Moore: "I would be happy to actually ... not really ... I know it wouldn't hurt me ... I'm not stupid."

Watch. :) (45 seconds)