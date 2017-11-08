

Donald Trump is our president. Unfortunately, every time he goes overseas, he further embarrasses himself and us in the eyes of the rest of the world. The President did it again in Japan. Sadly, he is unlikely to recognize how his ill-chosen statements about the knowledge of countries diminish the United States. Here he speaks ignorantly with pride.

So exactly what did Donald Trump say to this group of dignitaries in Japan?

"So my relationship with Shinzo got off to a, quite a rocky start," Donald Trump said. "Because I never ran for office. And here I am. But I never ran. So I wasn't very experienced. And after I had won, everybody was calling me from all over the world. I never knew we had so many countries."

Donald Trump should never be off script when he is traveling overseas. His impromptu remarks tend to get him in trouble because he fails to understand every word emanating from the mouth of a United States president matters, whether the president voices it, emails it, or tweets it.

It is clear this leader of the world, knows little about what he purports to lead. The president's ignorance is a clear and present danger.

