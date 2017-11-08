Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Donald Trump to dignitaries in Japan: I never knew we had so many countries (VIDEO)

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 11/8/17

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (13 fans)


(Image by Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Donald Trump is our president. Unfortunately, every time he goes overseas, he further embarrasses himself and us in the eyes of the rest of the world. The President did it again in Japan. Sadly, he is unlikely to recognize how his ill-chosen statements about the knowledge of countries diminish the United States. Here he speaks ignorantly with pride.

Donald Trump admits to recently realizing the world has many countries

So exactly what did Donald Trump say to this group of dignitaries in Japan?

"So my relationship with Shinzo got off to a, quite a rocky start," Donald Trump said. "Because I never ran for office. And here I am. But I never ran. So I wasn't very experienced. And after I had won, everybody was calling me from all over the world. I never knew we had so many countries."

- Advertisement -

Donald Trump should never be off script when he is traveling overseas. His impromptu remarks tend to get him in trouble because he fails to understand every word emanating from the mouth of a United States president matters, whether the president voices it, emails it, or tweets it.

It is clear this leader of the world, knows little about what he purports to lead. The president's ignorance is a clear and present danger.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://egbertowillies.com
Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Senator Corker building case for removing Trump via 25th Amendment?

Trump Effect: Minnesota mayoral candidate shocking racial rant (VIDEO)

Are liberals living in their own bubble?

Canadian doctor schooled America at Sanders' Medicare for all announcement (VIDEO)

The Establishment is starting to reassert. The Trump overthrow may have started (VIDEO)

A Trump district co-chair just called me: 'I am off the train. We were trumped.' (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 